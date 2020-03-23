3D Printing in Healthcare Market Globally Expected To Drive Growth Through 2022

This report studies 3D Printing in Healthcare in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Bio-Rad Laboratories

EnvisionTEC

Materialise NV

Stratasys Inc.

Organovo

SOLS

Simbionix

Metamason

RegenHU Ltd.

Youbionic

Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd

3D Matters Pte Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation (3DS)

Ekso Bionics

Roche Pharmaceuticals

Renishaw plc.

By types, the market can be split into

Extrusion

Photo-polymerization

Laser Beam Melting

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Medical Devices

Bio-printing

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

