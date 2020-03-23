A Pragmatic Approach on Vacuum Pouches Market 2016 – 2026

Vacuum pouches is a type packaging method that includes the process of removing excess air before sealing the bag. The vacuum pouches are primarily used to preserve fresh food and decrease food spoilage. Vacuum packaging is a common technique of extending the shelf life of food related products without adversely impacting their quality. Moreover, vacuum pouches have good machine handling as it does not curl, it provides gas and moisture barrier properties, exhibits excellent mechanical properties at low thickness and low cost, has aroma retention power, provides good resistance to puncture and tearing. All the mentioned features make vacuum pouches makes it a preferred packaging technique in comparison to other traditional packaging.

Vacuum Pouches Market – Market Dynamics:

The vacuum pouches market is expected to witness a healthy grow rate during the forecast period. Due to speedy urbanization and industrialization the vacuum pouches market is undergoing technological advancements. Other than that growing use of vacuum pouches in pharmaceutical, food and beverage industry is significantly fuelling this market. The retail sector in Asia Pacific is booming, mainly due to changing lifestyle coupled with increasing per capita annual disposable income of consumers in this region. Shelf life of products is an important attribute across all industry verticals, however, is strategically significant in food and beverages industry. This emerging cluster of the globe is also witnessing quick urbanization.

Over past five years approximately 20% of the product manufacturers switched to vacuum packaging from conventional packaging options. On the other side high initial cost and rising demand of modified atmosphere packaging market might hamper the growth of global vacuum pouches market globally. The trend towards vacuum pouches is driven by consumer preference for lightweight, portable ease to handle and re-closable products with long shelf life. Thus companies are focusing on developing sustainable, recyclable, lightweight, and tough with long shelf life through barrier film.

Vacuum Pouches Market – Regional Outlook:

Vacuum pouches market is expected to register a high CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, vacuum pouches market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected experience the maximum growth in the vacuum pouches market primarily due to growth in the retail industry, increased sale of online products and rising disposable income. Increased demand for industrial products from the developed economies of North America and Europe is expected to drive the demand in the vacuum pouches market for these regions. Whereas, Latin America and MEA are expected to witness a stable growth in the vacuum pouches market over the forecast period.

Vacuum Pouches Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the heat sealing tape market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Plastics, Sealed Air Corporation, Wipak Group, Mondi Group, Wenzhou Chuangjia Packing Material Co., Ltd., Dongguan OK Packaging Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Cangnan Kanghui Packaging Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Rishanhong Plastic Packaging Products Co., Ltd. etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography type, material type, packaging type, process type, application type.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

