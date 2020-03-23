Ambient Food Products Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2027

The global ambient food products packaging market is characterized by supply of packaging products specifically catering to shelf life enhancement of ambient food products. Ambient food products which include sub-segments such as cooking oil, herbs, spices, culinary sauces, hot beverages, canned foods, desserts, breakfast cereals, etc. Packaging manufacturers with strong technological and design capabilities are engaged in serving the global market for Ambient Food Products Packaging as ambient food market consists of extensively diverse product categories running in thousands of food products. Ambient Food Products Packaging products include broad range of packaging solutions such as bottles, cans, tubs, trays, pouches, bags, flow packs, stick packs, etc. Ambient Food Products Packaging consists of wide array of materials including metal, paperboard, rigid plastic, flexible plastic, etc. Among all material types, the flexible plastics segment has emerged as key material segment in the global Ambient Food Products Packaging market.

The global market for Ambient Food Products Packaging is driven by packaging material solution that allows ambient food manufacturers to retain quality and sustain longer shelf life for ambient food products. Ambient Food Products Packaging manufacturers incorporate pasteurizing and sterilizing manufacturing technologies to enhance food quality and prolong shelf life of ambient foods.

Ambient food products available in dry formats such as baking flour, dried fruits, nuts and dry powder cooking ingredients are specifically packaged in vacuum pouches equipped with barrier technology. Barrier technology is increasingly being incorporated into Ambient Food Products Packaging solutions. Barrier technology incorporated into Ambient Food Products Packaging provides protection against environmental elements such as oxygen, water vapor, carbon di oxide, aroma, etc.

Ambient food products are available in multiple packaging formats including rigid and flexible packaging formats. Under the flexible packaging sub- segment the pouches segment is expected to emerge as the most attractive market segment due to continuous product development activity. Pouches segment is expected to witness incorporation of advanced packaging technologies including modified atmospheric packaging, vacuum packaging, retort packaging, etc.

Manufacturers of packaging barrier films are increasingly investing in producing packaging barrier films with different levels of barrier technology in order to cater to varied requirements of flexible packaging manufacturers.

Global Ambient Food Products Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The global Ambient Food Products Packaging market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.