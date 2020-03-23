Analysis of Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA): Market Study and Forecast 2019-2025

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

Isophthalic acid is a key ingredient in FRP (Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics) markets for such products as marine, automotive, and corrosion resistant pipes and tanks.

Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) is used primarily in unsaturated polyester resins. It improves the property balance for coating resins and enhances clarity of PET-bottle grade resins.

This report researches the worldwide Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LOTTE Chemical

Eastman

Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Indorama

Perstorp

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Breakdown Data by Type

Purity 99.9%

Purity 99.8%

Other

Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Breakdown Data by Application

PET Resin

UPR Resin

Polyester

Others

Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

