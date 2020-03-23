Animal Antibiotics Market to Remain Lucrative During 2018-2025

Market Overview:

Antibiotics are basically is a class of antimicrobials which are widely used for the treatment of bacterial infection. The antibiotics either kill or suppress the growth of bacteria by inhibiting the cell wall & protein synthesis. Almost all types antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections. The antibiotics are treated on various animals such as dog, cow, goat, cat among others to prevent the growth of bacterial infection. Animal antibiotics are driving the market due to the growing need to improve the efficiency, growth rate and reproducibility of animals to fulfil the ever-increasing needs of the human population. The cost of maintaining animals is high, hence animal antibiotics are required to prevent diseases in animals.

Market Dynamics:

Factor such as growing demand for livestock products, rising demand for animal protein products, increasing government initiatives and increasing outbreaks of diseases which are expected to boost the growth of the Animal Antibiotics Market. Furthermore, growing livestock population and presence of large number of industry players market is expected to boost the growth of the overall market. However, high in feed enzymes, rising industry competition, regulations imposed by various agencies and easy availability of cheaper substitutes are expected to hinder the growth of the Animal Antibiotics Market over the forecast period.

Prominent Market Players:

Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Vetoquinol, Merck And Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Virbac SA, Eli Lilly And Company and Sanofi are some of the prominent players in the Animal Antibiotics Market.

Regional Market Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific expected to grow with a fastest CAGR over forecast period majorly due to government initiatives, increased urbanization, increasing disposable income, growing demand for animal products and increasing trend of adoption of pets. Countries such as China and Japan are expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period.

Furthermore, North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The reason attributed to the growth of the market are advancement in healthcare sector, increasing demand for pets and availability of products at a cheap cost. Also, the soaring demand for animal related products are boosting the growth of the region.

Oral powder & solutions segment is expected to grow with a fastest CAGR over the forecast period majorly due to increasing adoption of pets across the globe, the rapid adoption of western eating habits and increasing incidence various kinds of infection.

Market segmented on the basis of type:

 Companion animal

 Food producing animal

Market segmented on the basis of application

 Premix

 Oral Powder & Solutions

 Injections

 Intramammary Preparations

 Other Preparations

Market segmented on the basis of region:

 North America

US

Canada

Mexico

 Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

 Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

 Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

 Middle East and Africa (MEA)