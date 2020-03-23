Research Report on “Automotive Engine Brake Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2026”.

Automotive engine brakes are usually integrated in heavy vehicles such as trucks, carriers, and trailers. The automotive engine brake controls the functioning of valves and as the brake is applied, it reduces the speed of the engine, which results in rapid braking of the vehicle and requirement of less primary brake engagement. Moreover, engine brakes are utilized in diesel engines, and they are a vehicle slowing device not a vehicle stopping device.

Demand for engine brake is expected to increase at a significant pace during the forecast period, as it is a highly cost-effective system that benefits the vehicle owner in the long-term. The engine brake reduces the effort required by the primary friction brakes, which enhances the lifespan of the primary friction brake pads or shoes. This, in turn, increases the replacement interval of primary brake components. The automotive engine brake market is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the rise in production of commercial vehicles, globally. Furthermore, increase in industrialization and expansion of the logistics industry are likely to boost the production of heavy commercial vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to boost the automotive engine brake market. However, rising preference of society toward electric vehicles is likely to negatively affect the automotive engine brake market, as electric motors completely replace the engines, which in turn is estimated to hamper the automotive engine brake during the forecast period.

Market for automotive engine brake can be segment based on technology, engine, commercial vehicles, and region. In terms of technology, the exhaust brake segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market owing to its simplified functioning. However, all technologies are based on valve actuation systems and the exhaust brake technology is a highly simplified technology that is employed for engine braking. In exhaust brake technology, the valve restricts the emission exhaust, thus reduces the speed of the engine by increasing the back pressure of the exhaust.

Based on engine, the compression ignition engine segment held a major share of the automotive engine brake market, as most heavy vehicles are equipped with compression ignition engines owing to their capability to generate high torque and offer higher fuel economy as compared to spark ignition engines. However, manufacturers in some region have started producing spark ignition engines due to stringent emission norms.

In terms of commercial vehicles, the medium-duty commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the automotive engine brake market owing to higher production of medium-duty commercial vehicles, as compared to the heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The heavy-duty commercial vehicle segment is expanding significantly owing to expansion of the logistics industry.

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to hold a leading share of the automotive engine brake market, owing to the high production of the commercial vehicles in the region, while the market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace due to rise in industrialization, which boosts the demand for commercial vehicles.

Major players operating in the global automotive engine brake market include Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Inc., Eaton, Knorr-Bremse AG, and Cummins Inc. Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Inc. is a major manufacturer of automotive engine brakes and holds a significant share in the global automotive engine brake market.

