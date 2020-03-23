Automotive Logging Devices Market Global Analysis, Opportunities | 2026

Automotive logging devices, or electronic logging devices (ELD), are electronic hardware that is attached and synchronized to the engines of vehicles in order to gather essential information. This technology is primarily utilized by owners of commercial motor vehicles in order to record driving times and hours of services (HoS). An automotive logging device also gathers information about movement of vehicle, vehicle miles driven, and vehicle engine condition. ELDs are currently connected with smartphones; therefore, they are expected to help display information on smartphones and issues are likely to be detected. The ELD smartphone app is the driver’s security, compliance, and safety manager, which programs the record of vehicle information. It works by integrating with car’s engine control module (ECM) to obtain information about the vehicle motion status, engine power, engine hours, and miles driven as mandatory by the ELD regulation.

Commercial vehicles travel long distances as compared to passenger vehicles, as they are primarily employed for transportation of goods. Consequently, periodic check on the health of the vehicle is essential while traveling long distances. ELD systems are useful to periodically check the health of vehicle components. Expansion of the transportation industry and trading of goods between the cities has witnessed an increase. These are some factors driving the automotive logging devices market. ELDs establish internal synchronization with the ECM and records essential data, which is transferred via telematics or via local devices.

Location of the vehicle can be easily determined with the help of ELD. Report of the vehicle condition can be displayed to the security official when required. Such features help maintain the vehicle properly. This, in turn, is likely to propel the automotive logging devices market in the near future. Several regulatory bodies have enacted various norms for the safety and security of vehicles in order to improve driving conditions and the life of vehicles. Consequently, vehicle manufacturers need to incorporate ELDs on vehicles in order to comply with these norms, which in turn is likely to drive the automotive logging devices market.

An ELD is an electronic device and is susceptible to malfunction, which is a major restraint of the automotive logging devices market. Furthermore, its price is another factor that is likely to hamper the adoption of ELDs in commercial motor vehicles.

The global automotive logging devices market can be segmented based on application, deployment, vehicle, sales channel, and geography.

Applications can be done by the ELDs in the vehicles are segmented as collecting the driving time, vehicle miles driven, engine health condition, and many others.

Based on deployment, the automotive logging devices market can be divided into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud-based segment is likely to hold a significant share of the market and is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

According to vehicle, the automotive logging devices market can be classified into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. This system is majorly implemented in the commercial vehicles.

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aftermarket, and original equipment supplier (OES) are the sales channels through which automotive logging devices are supplied to consumers.

The automotive logging devices market in North America is likely to witness expansion at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has made the use of ELDs in commercial motor vehicles mandatory. Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are other geographic regions considered for the market.

Key ELD vendors operating in the global automotive logging devices market include Peoplenet, Omnitracs, Zonar systems, Geotab, KeepTruckin, and Teletrac Navman.