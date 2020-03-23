Bean Pasta Industry – Rapid Increase in Demand for Gluten-Free Food to Bolster Growth ll Ancient Harvest, Modern Table

Bean Pasta Industry is In Tremendous Growth Phase | Analysis Report With Leading Manufacturers

Pasta is usually served with sauce, although different cultures and different countries have their native pasta varieties but the most famous and popular recipes of pasta come from Italy. Pastas are manufactured by using different types of raw materials such as bean paste, durum wheat pasta, soft wheat pasta and corn pasta, among others. Emerging health issues such as gluten-intolerant, diabetes and cholesterol have increased the consumption of bean pasta. Bean pasta is gluten-free, rich in fiber and is a good source of protein as beans are a major source of the raw material used in the process of making pasta. Burgeoning demand for bean pasta will result in good market growth as bean pasta is a major gluten-free food consumed by majority of the people globally.

Since many decades, the staple diet in Italy has been pasta. The word ‘pasta’ is derived from a Greek word that means barley porridge with some amount of salt in it. In this modern world, pasta is not a new term. These days, almost every region consumes pasta using different types of ingredients. Usually, pasta is prepared from unraised dough with water, but sometimes it is prepared along with vegetable extracts and egg, which helps in enhancing the taste of the pasta. In few types of pastas, tortellini and ravioli are the key ingredients that provide vitamin A and selenium to the body.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

Why is Bean Pasta Gaining Importance?

Bean pastas are made from different types of raw materials such as chickpeas, red lentil, green lentil, and black bean, among others. Each bean helps in providing different health benefits, but the common ones are gluten-free and have high protein content. Saturated fat is the main source of cholesterol in the body and bean pasta has zero saturated fat and hence, it is cholesterol free. Bean pasta provides a good amount of carbohydrates as per the body’s requirement, which is a major energy supplement for the human body. According to research, bean pasta contains a high amount of resistant starch. This special type of starch, isn’t fully broken down by the body, is readily metabolized by bacteria in the large intestine and helps keep the colon healthy. Bean pastas also have more fiber than wheat-based pastas. Fiber helps steady the blood sugar and promotes a feeling of fullness, this helps in consuming lesser amounts of calories. Considering the various health benefits of bean pasta, there is a significant opportunity for the bean pasta market in the upcoming decade.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Bean Pasta Market:

The possibility for the growth of bean pasta in the market is quite high. Considering the benefits of bean pasta, the market is estimated to have high potential for future growth. Regions such as North America and Latin America use bean pasta on a daily basis, which when distributed to other regions, will increase the market globally. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is high market potential for bean pasta in the market.

Key Developments in the Bean Pasta Market:

In 2016, Modern Table launched four new family-friendly products, including Cheddar Broccoli Meal Kit, Creamy Mushroom Meal Kit, and two Bean Pastas – Lentil Rotini and Lentil Elbows.

In 2018, Ancient Harvest expanded its products – POW! Chickpea Elbow Pasta and Organic Southwestern Ready-to-Eat Quinoa – at the 2018 Natural Products Expo West conference in Anaheim, CA in order to meet the growing consumer demand for clean, plant-based protein alternatives.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

Global Bean Pasta Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the global bean pasta market include Banza LLC, Mxo Global, Inc., Ancient Harvest, Modern Table, Explore Cuisine., Ethical Foods SA, Nasoya Foods USA, LLC, Harvest Innovations, Faribault Foods, Inc., Prairie Harvest Canada Limited and Chickapea Pasta, among others.

On the basis of product type, the global bean pasta market can be segmented as,

Spaghetti

Penne

Fusilli

Fettuccini

Shells

Others

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com