Bioabsorbable Stents Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2025

A stent is a small mesh tube (net-like material with space in it) used for the treatment of blockades of the arteries in the heart. The stent plays a vital role in the medical field of cardiology. These devices are generally made of metallic or plastic tubes which are fixed into the lumen of an anatomic vessel to keep it open for blood flow. Arteries of the heart consist of blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to other parts of the body.

Stents are placed in the artery for the removal of blockades in the heart as a part of surgical procedure called the percutaneous coronary intervention. Stents help to keep the arteries open and reduce the chance of heart attacks. Traditionally, stents are made of metal mesh and remain in the body permanently until they are removed through surgical intervention. But nowadays, bioabsorbable stents, also known as biodegradable stents, are made of materials which get dissolved or absorbed in the body. A bioabsorbable stent has no permanent implant. It gets gradually resorbed and benignly cleared from the body.

On the basis of product type, the Bioabsorbable Stents Market can be classified into polymeric bioabsorbable stents and metallic bioabsorbable stents. The polymeric bioabsorbable stents segment is expected to grow faster than the metallic bioabsorbable stents segment during the forecast period. The polymers are extensively used in cardiovascular devices and act as delivery vehicles for drug coatings. The bioabsorbable polymer helps in late thrombotic events and reduces the need for enlarge dual anti-platelet therapy. Poly-L-lactic acid, polyglycolic acid, and polycaprolactone are some of the polymers used in polymeric bioabsorbable stents. Metallic bioabsorbable stents are generally composed of magnesium and iron. On the basis of application, the market is classified as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

The coronary artery disease segment is anticipated to grow at a high rate as compared to the peripheral artery disease segment. Increasing demand for bioabsorbable stents that can be used in coronary procedures and growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures are the factors driving the market growth of the coronary artery disease segment. Increasing obese population and high prevalence of coronary and peripheral artery diseases are the key drivers of the global bioabsorbable stents market. However, stringent regulatory scenario, due to which only a few products have been approved till now, is hindering the growth of this market. In addition, high cost of devices and drawbacks such as local inflammation, recoil after expansion, crossing issues, and difficulty in visualizing a non-metallic stent on fluoroscopy are restricting the growth of the market. Low cost treatment and accurate stent placement can attract patients to adopt bioabsorbable stents for disease management.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the global bioabsorable stents market owing to increased awareness for the treatment of coronary ailments and growing aging population. Moreover, according to Epidemiological projections, approximately 27 million people in North America and Europe suffer from peripheral artery disease. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow with rising population of extended levels of cholesterol that would be expected to contribute a major increase in the general burden of cardiovascular diseases in this region which helps to grow the bioabsorable stents market. The market in Africa is projected to grow owing to rise in disposable income and development of health care infrastructure along with increase in health care spending.

Key players operating in the global bioabsorbable stents market include Abbott Laboratories, REVA Medical, Elixir Medical Corporation, Biotronik, Meril Life Sciences, Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd, and Arterius Limited.