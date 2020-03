Can Coatings Market : Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth to 2026

Cans are made up of different metals such as aluminum, tin, and electrolytic chromium coated steel. In the food and beverage industries, the inner surface of cans has a direct interaction with food or beverages. In order to minimize the interaction between the can and the food, a coating is applied. These coating help preserve the taste of the food or beverage and store it for a longer time. The major functions of a coating include preventing chemical mitigation into the food, protecting metal of the can, preserve the food, and maintain its nutritional or organoleptic properties for long periods. The coatings should also possess inert properties when used for general line and aerosol cans. The global can coating market can be segmented based on coating type, coating technology, application, and region.

Based on coating type, the can coatings market can be classified into epoxy, oleoresins, vinyl, phenolic, acrylic, polyester, and polyolefins. The epoxy coatings segment holds a major market share due to less expensive and easy coating process. However, epoxy coatings are being replaced with modern coatings due to their toxic nature. The governments of many countries have revised their norms applying bans over epoxy coatings. The manufacturing and food companies have started to replace epoxy with polyester and acrylic coatings and are even are developing non-BPA epoxy coatings. The polyester and acrylic coatings have a large potential in the near future.

 In terms of coating technology, the can coatings market can be categorized into conventional solvent-borne, water-borne, UV-cured, and others. Conventional solvent-borne coating technology has the disadvantage of releasing high amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The solvent-borne technology is limited to very few companies and constitutes less market share compared to other technologies. In water-borne coating technology, water acts a main carrier and resins and organic solvents aid in viscosity control, wetting, and pigment dispersion. Water-borne coating technology is extensively employed by beverage can manufacturing companies. UV-cured technology is primarily employed for external coating of cans and is more expensive than any other technology. However, it offers the advantage of rapid curing and low process temperature. Powder coatings technologies are applied using electrostatic deposition and flame spraying and are heat-cured. Powder coating technology is slow paced and does not provide any variety in color, texture, and finish.

Based on application, the can coatings market can be classified into beverage cans, food cans, aerosol cans, and general line cans. The beverage cans segment holds a majority of the market share. Almost, 90% of the cans produced globally are either beverage cans are food cans.Key players operating in the global can coatings market include PPG Industries, Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V, Henkel AG & Co, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., and Covestro AG.