Caprylic/ Capric Triglycerides Market Size, Share, Development By 2023

Caprylic/ Capric Triglycerides Market

Caprylic/ Capric Triglycerides Market – Market Overview

Caprylic Capric Triglycerides, also known as octanoic acid are a specific fraction of coconut or palm oil fatty acids resulting in stable caprylic & capric fatty acids which creates a dry, silky oil form of esters.

The global caprylic capric triglycerides market is driven by its extensive use in dietary supplements and sports drinks and various benefits such as proper weight management, efficient metabolism, and healthy cognitive functioning. The product finds its application in production of dyes, perfumes, food sanitizers, disinfectants, and others. The growing product demand in cosmetic and personal care industry is likely to fuel the market demand over the review period. It offers anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties which are expected to offer substantial opportunities in the food & beverage industry in coming years.

Caprylic/ Capric Triglycerides Market- Competitive Landscape

The global Caprylic/ Capric Triglycerides market is witnessing rapid growth primarily driven by growing demand from pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care industry. Croda International plc, Oleon NV, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Peter Cremer North America, IOI Oleo GmbH, KLK Oleo, BERG + SCHMIDT GmbH & CO. are the leading players in this market. Most of these market participants are adopting the acquisition, collaboration tactics and launching new products in order to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand. Growing construction and automotive sector coupled with the continuous collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms are key factors for the growth of Caprylic/ Capric Triglycerides in the global market. Considering these trends, the global Caprylic/ Capric Triglycerides market is set to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players Covered in Caprylic/ Capric Triglycerides Market

· Croda International plc (U.K.)

· Oleon NV (Belgium)

· Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore)

· Peter Cremer North America (U.S.)

· IOI Oleo GmbH (Germany)

· KLK Oleo (Malaysia)

· Oxiteno (Brazil)

· BERG + SCHMIDT GmbH & CO. (Germany)

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 21, 2015– IOI Oleochemical Industries announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alstersee had a purchase agreement with Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co KG to acquire Cremer Oleo’s entire oleochemicals manufacturing business in Germany for €89.4 million. Cremer Oleo’s production facilities are located in Witten and Wittenberge and together offer a processing capacity of around 39,200 metric tonnes per annum. The Wittenberge plant provides high performance capacities for esterification with multi-step short-path distillation, distillation and fractionation of fatty acids and production of medium-chain triglycerides.

April 03, 2017– A capital investment of €18 million was made at Croda’s Chocques manufacturing site in Northern France to build a new, fast, and flexible reactor which increased the production capacity by 20% in Europe. The expansion was made to meet the ever increasing demand for some of the Croda’s renowned surfactants within the Tween, Brij, and Myrj ranges and to improve the production flexibility across the site.

July 26, 2017- Following the acquisition of Enza Biotech AB by Croda International, the company started developing renewable surfactants using carbohydrate-based chemistry. The acquisition boosted Croda’s natural and renewable personal care product portfolio, which resulted in enhancement of sustainability without compromising performance.

