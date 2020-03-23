Children’s Smartwatch Global Market 2018: Key Players – Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC

Children’s Smartwatch Industry

Description

Children’s Smartwatch is a smart watch product designed specifically for children’s growth and activity needs. It usually does not need to be connected to a separate smartphone, with a range of functions such as real-time location, speed dialing, motion detection, assisted entertainment and education.

With the improvement of the quality of the population and the rapid development of the economy, parents’ increasing support for each child has led to the overall market demand for children’s smart watches.

In 2017, the global Children’s Smartwatch market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Children’s Smartwatch market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Children’s Smartwatch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Children’s Smartwatch in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Children’s Smartwatch market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Children’s Smartwatch include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Children’s Smartwatch include

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC.

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Pebble

Nike, Inc.

Market Size Split by Type

Classic Children’s Smartwatch

Entertainment Children’s Smartwatch

Sporty Children’s Smartwatch

Educational Children’s Smartwatch

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Household

School

Outdoor Activities

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Children’s Smartwatch market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Children’s Smartwatch market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Children’s Smartwatch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Children’s Smartwatch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Children’s Smartwatch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Children’s Smartwatch are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Continued…

