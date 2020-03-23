Collaborative Robots 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Collaborative Robots Industry

Description

“According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Collaborative Robots Market is accounted for $101 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $2502 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 58.2% during the forecast period”. Some of the key factors influencing the market include cost effective collaborative robots, rising investments for automation in industries, increased potential for robot installations in many countries and higher return on investment. Lack of repeatability and capabilities related to faster cycle time is one of the factors hindering the market growth.

Furniture and equipment segment is anticipated to command the largest market share. Collaborative robots offer better investments in the future. Europe accounted for the largest market as it was the early adopter which has resulted in a large market for collaborative robots.

Some of the key players in Collaborative Robots market include

Universal Robots A/S,Robert Bosch GmbH, Rethink Robotics, Inc., Precise Automation, Inc., MRK-Systeme GmbH, KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, Energid Technologies Corporation and ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

Payload Capacities Covered:

• Above 10 Kg

• Up to 10 Kg

• Payload Capacity Up to 5 Kg

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

o Controller

o Drive

o End Effector

o Sensor

Applications Covered:

• General Assembly

• Gluing and Welding

• Handling

• Machine Tending

• Packaging

• Pick and Place

• Quality Testing

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Electronics and Consumers Goods

• Food and Beverage

• Furniture and Equipment

• Metal and Machining

• Pharma and Chemistry

• Plastic and Polymers

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Continued…

