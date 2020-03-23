Corrosion Protection Packaging Market to register high demand rate by 2025

Volatile corrosion inhibitor or vapour corrosion inhibitors (VCI) is a material used to protect the ferrous as well as non-ferrous components from oxidation or any type of corrosion. VCI coating is done on various packaging like pouches, bags, plastic films, papers and others. This packaging releases chemical compound in sealed space which inhibits the process of oxidation. The corrosion protection packaging is fruitful for protecting surfaces in narrow space or surfaces where it is not possible to apply corrosion resistant coating directly. For packaging of mechanical and industrial components made up of metal, which are prone to corrosion, the corrosion protection packaging can be considered as a necessity. The growing steel production throughout the world and profitability of the corrosion protection packaging indicates a good market potential for the same.

Corrosion Protection Packaging Market Dynamics

Rust prevention is one of the major reasons of coating on the metal components. Sometimes, it is not possible to apply a coating on the surface directly. For transportation and temporary storage of metal components, VCI coated corrosion protective packaging is very useful as it does not require any direct coating over the component’s surface. Moreover, the coating can be done on most of the types of packaging. The vapour released by the coating is odourless and harmless to humans. These properties of the corrosion protection packaging have driven the market.

This corrosion protection packaging is effective for most of the metals generally used mechanical components like brass, chrome, copper, steel, bronze, tin and others, the action of VCI vapours is completely opposite on some of the metals, that is the vapours increase the rate of oxidation of the metals such as zinc or zinc based alloys, cadmium, magnesium, lead and alloys of some other metals like brazing alloys. This makes corrosion protection packaging unsuitable for assemblies containing precision moving parts or optical systems. Moreover, direct exposure to sunlight or rise in temperature decomposes the vapour and makes the corrosion protection packaging ineffective. These factors have restricted the market for corrosion protection packaging.

Asia Pacific is the largest producer as well as consumer of steel in the world. China alone contributes with half of the world’s steel production and consumption. These factors indicate a huge potential market for corrosion protection packaging in Asia Pacific, particularly China followed by India. Japan is the second largest producer of steel after China and also a prominent machinery producer in the world. The automobile industry is growing globally, especially in Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and North America. Construction industry of China is the largest, followed by the United States and then by India. Indonesia and India are two of the fastest growing construction industries in the world. Most of the facts and figures indicate a huge driving force for corrosion protection packaging market globally, especially in Asia Pacific, along with Japan.