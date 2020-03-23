Cosmetic Implants Market Value Projected To Expand By 2020

Cosmetic implants are specially designed medical devices that are placed inside or on the surface of body part in order to improve its physical or aesthetic appearance. Cosmetic implants are also used to cater different requisites of the customers such as replacement of missing and damaged parts and social and psychological satisfaction. Increasing number of cosmetic surgeries, large number of cosmetic surgeons, growing medical infrastructure and healthcare expenditure and approvals of new and technologically sound implant devices are expected to drive the growth of global cosmetic implants market.

According to the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeons (ISAPS), more than 23 million cosmetic procedures (surgical and non-surgical) were performed worldwide in 2013. Extensive number of cosmetic surgeries is considered as the most prominent market driver, which is likely to fuel the growth of the global cosmetic implants market during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. However, high cost of the devices and threat of malfunctions are considered as the key challenges for the market growth.

In case of types of sources, polymer implants were identified as the largest source of cosmetic implants in 2013. Extensive use of polymer and synthetic products in the manufacturing of breast, facial and body contouring implants is the major factor contributing to the segment. On the other hand, metal implants segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. Steadily increasing number of cosmetic dentistry practices and high cost of dental implant devices are the key factors anticipated to boost the growth of metal implants segment during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020.

Breast implants was the largest application market segment and was valued at USD 945.0 million in 2013. Extensive number of breast implant surgeries and introduction of implant devices (Sientra Silicone Breast Implant, Mentor MemoryGel and Allergen 410 Natrelle Silicone Breast Implants) since past decade have been the prominent growth propellers of this segment. Breast implants application segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. Rapidly increasing number of breast implant surgeries owing to rising awareness about the benefits of breast implants is the key factor likely to boost the growth of this segment during the study period.

Geographically, the cosmetic implants market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe was identified as the largest cosmetic implant market in 2013. Large scale cosmetic dentistry (cosmetic dental implants) and high cost of the devices and procedures were the prime factors supporting its dominance in this market. On the other hand, Rest of the World (RoW) is expected to witness the highest growth rate of around 7% from 2014 to 2020. Low cost of implant devices compared to developed countries (the U.S. and the U.K.) and growing medical tourism are the important factors that are expected to boost the market growth in this region.

The global cosmetic implants market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by selected number of players. For instance, in case of dental implants segment, approximately 50% of the market share was held by Straumann AG, Nobel BioCare and DENTSPLY International. Other important players include Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Biomet, Inc.,3M Health Care, GC Aesthetics, Spectrum Medical Designs and Implantech Inc. amongst others. However, companies such as Allergan, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC and Sientra, Inc. dominated the global market.

