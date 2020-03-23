Diafenthiuron Market Emerging Countries and Opportunities with Forecast 2025

Global Diafenthiuron Market: Snapshot

Emerging countries such as India are expected to bet on massive opportunities from the sale of diafenthiuron, an off-patented insecticide product, by the first quarter of 2018. Thousands of crores of gross sales could be targeted by Insecticides India round about the same period. The management anticipates a handsome revenue to be earned from both B2B and B2C segments through diafenthiuron sales.

The global diafenthiuron market is predicted to gain a robust impetus from the inclusion of the active insecticide ingredient in popular products such as Polo 500 SC by Syngenta. Brazil could witness registration extension of several insecticide products in the near future on account of a dire need to control the spread and menace of whitefly (Bemisia tabaci B) on key crops such as soybean. Diafenthiuron could be used as an inhibitor of acetylcholinesterase along with other insecticide ingredients to terminate the mechanism of mitochondrial respiration and cause an immediate discontinuation of reproduction and respiration in mites and other pests. The mode of action could be through fumigation, ingestion, or contact.

The growing significance of the insecticide product for agricultural application is prognosticated to augur well for the global diafenthiuron market. State authorities such as the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in India have set up guidelines to protect crops against menacing pests. Some of these guidelines include the use of diafenthiuron. Characterized by a short lifespan, thrips and mites attacking revenue-generating crops such as chili are a serious problem for farmers around the globe. Diafenthiuron also finds usage as an acaricide in the pest management of such crops.

Global Diafenthiuron Market: Introduction

Diafenthiuron is an organic compound which is used as a systemic, broad spectrum insecticide and acaricide in the form of dispersible powder and mothballs. Its solubility in water is low and it is highly volatile, owing to which it is used to control a wide spectrum of insects in warehouses, farmlands and in integrated pest management systems. Diafenthiuron vapors are toxic to insects, mildews and molds and it is used to control insect infestation in crops. It is used as a fumigant for clothes and ant control and as a rodenticide at high concentrations.

Diafenthiuron is used as an insect repellant in cotton, cherries, apricots, plums, nectarines and other fruits and vegetables. Diafenthiuron can also reduce soil diseases, potato weevils, root aphids, peach tree borers, and wire worms. It is applied at the base of trees and since it is a systemic chemical it is absorbed by the plants and cannot be washed off. Diafenthiuron is known by the brand names Pegasus, Polo, Cosmos, Defense, Diapol, Poleron, Akarilod, Negri, and Pegastar. It is registered as Pegasus in New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia and in Polo in Asia and Latin America. Chemically, diafenthiuron is composed of thiourea which disrupts the mitochondria of insect cells causing paralysis of pests.

Global Diafenthiuron Market: Top Drivers and Trends

The growth of the pest management industry for domestic and commercial purposes has been boosting the global diafenthiuron market. This growth trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The agrarian economies of the world are expected to be the dominant regions for the use of diafenthiuron. Additionally, tropical locations such as the Indian subcontinent, Latin and Central America are large consumers of diafenthiuron. The climate in these countries is conducive to the growth of a variety of insects that are detrimental to crop plants, owing to which it has a high demand here.

However, the serious level of environmental pollution caused due to the use of diafenthiuron could hamper the growth of this market in the coming years. Bio-based substitutes of diafenthiuron are much milder on the environment and are expected to open new opportunities against the global diafenthiuron market.

Global Diafenthiuron Market: Region-wise Analysis

China is the world’s leading producer and consumer of diafenthiuron and consumes the agro-chemical through its vast farmlands. The U.S, Canada, South America and Western Europe are also high volume producers of diafenthiuron. It is used extensively in Brazil in its agricultural lands. Furthermore, other agrarian economies such as countries in the Indian sub continent are large consumers of diafenthiuron, owing to its broad spectrum activity against pests and rodents.

Global Diafenthiuron Market: Players Mentioned in the Report

The key players in the global diafenthiuron market so far, have been AK Scientific, ABI Chemicals, Angene, Alfa Aesar, Bayer CropScience, Apollo Scientific Ltd, China Jiangsu International Group, Conier Chem, Dalian Haokang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Changzhou Wujin Henglong Pesticide Co.,Ltd, Finetech Industry, GFS Chemicals, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd, Green Chem Ltd, J and K Scientific, Hengyang KT Chemical Co., Ltd, Panpan Industry Co. Ltd, Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd., Sigma – Aldrich, Merck Millipore, Shengda Union Biochemistry Co. Ltd, Syngenta, Zibo Towin Chemical Co., LTD. TCI, Wangs Crop-Science Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Sega Science, Tractus Co. Ltd, and Technology Co. Ltd.

