Diphenyl Sulfone Market Future development by Manufacturers with Forecast 2025

Global Diphenyl Sulfone Market: Snapshot

Diphenyl sulfone finds extensive usage in the paper and pharmaceutical industries owing to its favorable properties and significant applications.

In the paper manufacturing sector, diphenyl sulfone is engaged as a sensitizer for completing thermal paper coatings. It could be safe to say that diphenyl sulfone is employed in a majority of thermal paper grades as a sensitizer. Followed by the processes of drying and calendaring, the compound could be applied as a sensitizer with the traditional technique of aqueous coating composition application onto a pre-coated base paper. Diphenyl sulfone could be most commonly used in combination with key color formers or developers such as WinCon-2. The paper grade of diphenyl sulfone is also used as a raw material for 3, 3 dinitro diphenyl sulfone.

The usages of diphenyl sulfone have always been quite momentous in the pharmaceutical sector. For instance, the drug Promin was substituted by antibiotic Dapsone, chemically, diaminodiphenyl sulfone, for the treatment of leprosy a.k.a. Hansen’s disease. Although Promin offered successful treatment results for leprosy, its side effects and injection type of administration sidelined the drug gradually. Dapsone had also gained the reputation of ‘treatment of choice’ in leprosy management due to its effectiveness and oral administration. Dapsone is also used for treating specific kinds of skin diseases such as dermatitis herpetiformis which generally occur on the scalp, knees, and elbows and infections caused due to HIV.

Since such drugs are usually taken for life or in longer dosages, the demand in the global diphenyl sulfone market is expected to remain stable in the foreseeable future.

Diphenyl Sulfone Market: General Outline

Diphenyl sulfone is a twelve carbon organic compound of sulfur with two benzene rings. The chemical is available as a white solid soluble in most organic solvents, and is insoluble in water. Diphenyl sulfone is manufactured commercially by a sulfonation of benzene, through a reaction between sulfuric acid and oleum. Diphenyl sulfone is also produced through a reaction between benzene and benzenesulfonyl chloride. Typically, these processes include the formation of an intermediate, benzenesulfonic acid.

Diphenyl sulfone is a toxic inorganic chemical, and due to its sulfur content, it may cause irritation and/or burns to skin and eyes, and can be fatal if inhaled. Diphenyl sulfone is also considered hazardous, as it releases toxic and irritating sulfur dioxide gas, when burned. The chemical is required to be disposed of properly, as it is may cause harm the aquatic ecosystem.

Diphenyl Sulfone Market: Application Insights

Diphenyl sulfone is primarily used in the chemical industry as a high temperature organic solvent. Diphenyl sulfone is used in processing of rigid thermoset polymers such as PEEK, as these polymers dissolve only in hot organic solvents. Diphenyl sulfone is also used as an intermediate raw material for the production of various phenyl chemicals such as dichloride diphenyl sulfone and bisphenol S among others.

Diphenyl sulfone is also used in paper manufacture and pharmaceutical applications. The diphenyl sulfone market is driven by its demand in polymer processing applications, pharmaceutical applications, and paper and pulp applications. However, the rising awareness about the harmful effects of sulfur dioxide gas, and its hazardous nature, might hamper the market growth over the forecast period. New polymer applications are expected to bring prospective opportunities for future market growth of diphenyl sulfone as an intermediate raw material for the manufacturing of chemicals.

Another use of diphenyl sulfone is for deriving a wide variety of sulfone monomers. These monomers are used to develop high performance sulfone polymers that are categorized by their high temperature sustenance, and clear transparency. These derived sulfone polymers are employed as replacements or substitutes for metallic materials and glass, and can find its application in the medical industry, aerospace industry, consumer products manufacture, and automotive industry.

Diphenyl Sulfone Market: Segment Analysis

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of diphenyl sulfone in paper and pulp industry. Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan and South Korea are the key consumers of diphenyl sulfone for application in polymer manufacture and processing, paper and pulp and chemical industries.

With the rise in disposable income and purchase power parity, two of the most populated countries of Asia, China and India are growing at an exponential rate. This, in turn, supports the demand growth for end use application products of diphenyl sulphone. North America is another major consumer of diphenyl sulfone, especially in the polymer processing and pharmaceutical applications. In Rest of the World, Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, and Venezuela contribute to the demand for the market. Owing to stringent regulations against hazardous chemicals, Europe is projected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions.

Diphenyl Sulfone Market: Key Market Players

Some of the market players of diphenyl sulfone market are: Merck Millipore, Solvay, Calabrian, Indspec Chemical, Arichem LLC, Olympic Chemical, Vertellus Specialties Inc. and Southern ionics, among many others.

