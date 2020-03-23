Disposable Bags Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026 Key players & Technological Innovation by 2026

The concept of paper bags originated in 1000 A.D. in China. Since then, there have been many developments in these bags. In the 1950s, disposable bags were made from plastic to give more flexibility to the product. Plastic bags were aimed at replacing paper and jute bags for protecting the environment. Gradually, several companies introduced plastic bags as substitute for paper and cotton bags. Disposable bags are used for various applications, though predominantly for commercial purpose by shopping retailers and food processors. They are generally available in the retail or convenience stores for direct purchase and use. Over the years, manufacturers have focused on gaining disposable bags market share through product development by emphasizing in areas, such as, pattern, color, texture, and finish. Advancements were made in terms of size and quality of the product.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6916

Disposable Bags Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global disposable bags market is primarily driven by increasing purchasing power of people and safety of goods carried or kept in disposable bags. Disposable bags are made from plastic, paper, non-woven fabric, or jute. Durability, low cost, strength, resistance to water and chemicals, lightweight, and reduced requirement of energy and heavy chemicals in manufacturing are the key advantages of disposable bags. Non-woven polypropylene is manufactured using lightweight polymers and is immensely strong and durable. Besides, the fabric is inexpensive for use in manufacturing of disposable bags. Like polypropylene, jute bags are used as low-cost options for agricultural products. There is a wide range of applications of disposable bags in the food and beverages industry, textile industry, and chemical industry, which are driving the global disposable bags market. End use of disposable bags is not limited to packaging of goods, these bags are also being used for brand promotion. Leading supermarkets use plastic and non-woven bags for promoting their brand. Use of plastic disposable bags has increased among retailers as it is possible to print detailed information on the face of these bags. However, rising consumption of disposable bags have led to concern regarding their effective disposal. Several countries and states, viz. New York, Taiwan, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Seattle, etc. have banned the use of plastic disposable bags. Non-biodegradable bags do not degrade for a long time and it is difficult to dispose them. They are being dumped into ponds, rivers, and oceans, making it dangerous for aquatic animals and the environment. Use of disposable bags can affect the health of terrestrial animals as well. Plastic bags release poisonous or harmful chemicals when used to pack food items for a long duration of time. Besides, they are not degradable, which leads to environmental pollution. Such disadvantages associated with the product hamper the demand for disposable bags.

Disposable Bags Market – Segmentation

The global disposable bags market can be segmented based on raw material type, end-user, material type, and distribution channel. Based on raw material type, the disposable bags market can be divided into plastic, paper, non-woven, jute and others. In terms of end-user, the disposable bags market can be bifurcated into commercial and residential. Based on material type, the disposable bags market can be categorized into degradable and non-degradable. Depending on distribution channel, the disposable bags market can be classified into online channels and offline channels. The offline channel segment can be sub-divided into hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and small retail shops. Online channel category is increasing owing to growing demand for specific printing on disposable bags.

Disposable Bags Market – Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the global disposable bags market include International Plastics Inc., Amerplast Ltd., Cotton Bag Co., Kankaria Group., Dana Poly Inc., Pakufol Folienprodukte GmbH, Valbags Rutan Poly Industries, Inc., Bagobag GmbH, and Qingdao Bagest Co. Ltd.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6916

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.