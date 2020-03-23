Dried Apricot Market will be Attributed to the CAGR hike of 5.3% in the period from 2018 to 2026

Dried Apricots Market: Introduction

Dried apricots are gaining worldwide popularity owing to their nutritional content. They contain long chain fatty acids and contain various vitamins and thus, aid in prevention of many diseases. Apricots are considered to be one of the healthiest fruits as they are rich in nutrients, such as carbohydrates, proteins, fats, fibers, vitamins and minerals. In addition, they also contain vitamin A, C, K and B complex and reasonable quantities of organic acids, such as citric acid and malic acid. Recent advancements in the food and nutrition sector have shifted the consumer preference towards nutraceutical rich food products. In stone fruits, dried apricots occupy a distinct position as they provide multiple health benefits and hold significant functional food potential. In addition, published literature appreciates the number of total flavonoids and phenolic acids in dried apricots, which add extra nutritional value and more value to it as a functional food.

Dried Apricots: Market Outlook

In the global dried fruit market, the demand for dried apricots is increasing at a moderate rate from the food, bakery and confectionaries industry. Within the food industry, the demand for dried apricots is increasing from the snacks and ready-to-cook food sector. In the global market, majority demand for dried apricots comes from North America and Europe and the Middle East and African region is the world’s largest producer of dried apricots in the global dried fruit market. According to the data from the International Nut & Dried Fruit, the countries which hold major share in the production of dried apricots are Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Afghanistan, all together produces 86% of the total global dried apricot. Due to increase in demand for dried apricots, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for investors in near future.

Increasing Demand of Functional Foods:-

The global market is witnessing increasing demand for food products that not only fulfill the basic nutrient requirement but also play a pivotal role in the prevention of diseases and have curing properties. The food components which are fulfilling this demand are mostly phytochemicals, among them, phenolic compounds are considered as very important anti-oxidants.

In this context, dried apricots can be considered as a functional food as they are rich in certain biologically active phytochemicals and have been used as folk medicine for ages now. According to many sources, peoples of the Himalayan region and China have been using dried apricots as a home remedy for centuries now. The folk lore describes dried apricots as anthelmintic, antispasmodic, expectorant, antipyretic, ophthalmic, laxative, antiseptic, demulcent, emetic, tonic and vulnerary.

Increasing Global Disposable Income:-

Dried apricots and apricot snacks are slightly more expensive than related dried fruit snacks, such as chips, bars and other bakery products. Increasing disposable income has allowed customers to make discretionary purchase of high-cost dried fruit products. Therefore, higher disposable capita earnings will give an upward push to the dried apricots market.

Apricots as Energy Boosters:-

Dried apricots are full of nutrients and energy. They are rich in minerals and vitamins and can be added to tonics and snacks. Dried fruits are high in calories and have high sugar content (more than 60%), and hence, are great energy boosters.

Dried apricots are also gaining popularity among sports players, campers, etc., as energy-boosters to gain instant energy. Athletes are shifting to the use of dried fruits as an instant energy source instead of artificial sweeteners due to rising health concerns.

Use of Dried Apricots as Snacks and in Ready-to-cook Foods:-

Consumption of dry fruits as evening snacks or morning breakfast is a growing trend, which will directly increase the consumption of dried apricots as snacks owing to its good taste and vibrant flavor. On the other hand, factors, such as changing lifestyle and growing awareness about the benefits of eating right among consumers, are leading to an increase in demand for healthy snacks. Dried apricots are natural and rich in vitamins, fiber, and minerals, thus, are becoming a popular choice as snacks and in ready-to-cook products.

Increasing Demand for Premium Products

The dried apricots industry will be affected by the expected growth in demand for premium lines of dried apricots which are appealing to consumers looking for a better product containing high nutrition content and significant functional potential. Various manufacturers of premium dried apricot products use different captivating advertisements to evoke a sense of authenticity in potential customers. The sales of premium products is currently mainstream in Europe and Latin America. Premium ‘selected’ versions target consumers who are willing to pay more for high-quality ingredients and better dried apricots products.