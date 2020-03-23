Dual Fitment Packaging Market | Industry Size, Demand & Top Market Players 2024

Great packages begin with the right material one that can deliver performance, quality, and reliability for the product it houses. Dual fitment packaging is the latest technique of dual pack presentation of the product in the form of liquid or powder product inside such as Sauces, shampoo, oil, ketchup, cream, etc. In dual fitment packaging, two product are packaged in a single pouch but are not mixed with each other. Two product are packed on both sides of the pouch and closed with a convenient reclosable cap. The small packet size dual fitment packaging are convenient in storing, handling and also easy to operate.

Packaging is essential components of modern life, therefore, packaging vendors are concentrating on its product design and appearance. The intention of manufacturers are not only to deliver product to the customer but also the satisfaction of the customer is important. Product with unique packaging, attractive packaging catches eyes of the customer to purchase the product. Dual fitment packaging has the eye-catching design with convenient in dispensing. The rising demand in of innovative packaging has led the dual fitment packaging to grow in the mature market. The packaging sector is increasing owing to increase in fast moving consumer product industry and competition among packaging industry.

Global Dual Fitment Packaging Market: Dynamics

Dual fitment packaging is fueling by increasing per capita spending and fast paced life of consumers. This packaging style is expedient for smaller households and an accompanying rise in demand for more, smaller pack sizes, the increasing requirement for convenience among consumers, and the growing number of individuals interested in health and beauty products. The growing demand for appropriate and fitting packaging in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, healthcare & toiletries products has led to increased sales of dual fitment packaging worldwide. The dual fitment packaging is expected to witness impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Dual Fitment Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global dual fitment packaging market can be segmented on the basis of material type, application and region. The type of material used in dual fitment packaging is paper, plastic, cellulosic and aluminum foil. Plastic films are further categorized into polyethylene, polypropylene, BOPET, EVOH and others (polystyrene). Plastic material is dominating as compared to other material in dual fitment packaging market. On the basis of application the global dual fitment packaging market can be segmented into cosmetic & personal care, Food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial & consumer goods and others (toiletries, homecare, automotive, etc). Plastic dual fitment packaging is dominating the market worldwide, plastic is preferred by both manufacturers and end user owing to light weight and flexible in shaping properties. On basis of region dual fitment packaging can be segmented North America, Latin America, Asia pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.