Edge Analytics Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Edge Analytics market is expected to grow from $1.54 billion in 2015 to reach $10.38 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 31.3%. Increasing demand of edge analytics products on network devices, growing demand of additional edge analytical solutions across industries, intensifying broadcast of data are the current trends in edge analytics market. Arrival of IoT and production of huge quantity of data through associated devices and the enlarged acceptance of edge analytics due to its scalability and cost optimizations have fueled the growth of edge analytics. However, dearth of universally accepted standards and safety and security issues are hindering the edge analytics market.

Solutions is likely to be the fastest emerging component in the edge analytics market due to several varied devices associated mutually and are included inside the device enabling real time analysis and advance decision making capabilities. Asia Pacific is estimated to rise at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to incredible demand for consumption of edge analytics technologies with sophisticated analytics solutions that provides inclusive support and specialty in real-time access of data, facilitating enterprises to understand business scenario, and obtain faster and quicker decisions.

Some of the key players in global market include

AGT International Inc., Analytic Edge, Apigee Corporation, CGI Group Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Foghorn Systems, Oracle Corporation, Predixion Software, Prism Tech, SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.

Applications Covered:

• Finance

• Human Resources

• Marketing

• Operations

• Sales

Deployment Models Covered:

• On-Cloud

• On-Premises

Types Covered:

• Descriptive Analytics

• Diagnostic Analytics

• Predictive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Energy and Utility

• Government and Defence

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• IT and Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Transportation and Logistics

• Travel and Hospitality

• Other End Users

Components Covered:

• Solutions

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

