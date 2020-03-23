Egg Protein Industry: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

Nowadays, people are becoming health conscious and have started introducing protein and dietary supplement into their diets. Some people consume it for weight loss and some just to stay fit in order to enhance their all-round performance. The egg is a rich source of protein and people have been consuming it for a number of years, because of which the egg protein supplement is gaining traction. Although weight training has traditionally been witnessed male pass time reserved for professional bodybuilders, but now the trend has changed and weight lifting has become a daily routine for a majority of average people.

Market Segmentation:

Egg Protein market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, flavours and region. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, medical and drug stores and online store. Medical and drug store is expected to hold a relatively high-value share in the egg protein market.

Online stores have also contributed significantly to the growth of egg protein market over the forecast period. On the basis of flavours, the market is segmented on the basis of chocolate flavour, strawberry flavour, vanilla flavour and unflavoured. Among all these segment chocolate flavoured egg protein is expected to grow enormously in the coming future, followed by vanilla flavour segment. The demand for egg protein is more due to the benefit it offers as well as the ease of availability of the product in the market. Egg protein a great option for those people those who suffer from lactose intolerance, as the egg protein contains no dairy product.

Market Regional Outlook:

A regional segment for the market of egg protein is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. Among these segment, North America is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is one of the largest producer and consumer of egg protein. In Asia Pacific region the countries like India, China and Australia are generating the major revenue. In terms of revenue, Europe is also among the prominent contributor in the egg protein market.

Market Drivers:

Demand for flavoured egg protein has increased rapidly and continues to increase at a significant rate. In developed markets, preference for chocolate flavour and vanilla flavour has grown significantly, leading to higher demand for classic flavourings. Addition of caramel flavours to existing product lines continues to be one of the key strategies adopted by global manufacturers to attract consumers’ attention in more mature markets of the U.S. and Canada. Growing prevalence of energy food and drinks has led to the incorporation of more striking flavour profiles, thereby driving the growth of the market for egg protein globally. Consumer awareness about potential adverse effects of adulterated food is increasing in various developed countries across the globe. Rising health awareness has led to rising preference for egg protein and dietary supplement among consumers worldwide. In addition, consumers are more aware of the various nutritional values of fruits and vegetables, and the associated health benefits such as increasing antioxidant levels, reduced risks of metabolic diseases including obesity and diabetes, related with consumption. Currently, manufacturers are more focused on manufacturing egg protein which is more nutritive and healthier. Manufacturers are focusing on natural ingredients such as fruits and vegetable into their products without hampering the nutritional value, and thus can be considered relatively more natural than chemically synthesized equivalents.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in egg protein market are Hard Eight Nutrition LLC, Optimum Nutrition Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Naked Nutrition, Ultimate Paleo Protein and MRM Nutrition among others.

