Electric Motorcycles & Scooters Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Electric Motorcycles & Scooters Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Electric Motorcycles & Scooters Market is estimated at $ XX billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $XX billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. Entrance of several huge original equipment manufacturers, declining battery prices and low operational and maintenance costs are some of the factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, the initiatives taken by the government regarding awareness for adoption of electric vehicles will fuel the market over the forecast period. However, lack of recharge infrastructure and high cost of vehicles along with restricted availability are some factors which may restrict the market growth.

North America acquired the largest market in the global market during the forecast period owing to favourable government initiatives in the region. The initiatives taken by government of U.S such as constructing charging facilities for electric vehicles to enable them to cover long distances are some factors which are boosting the market. Asia pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the factors which help to fuel the market in this region include the initiatives taken by European governments supporting green technologies in the automotive industry.

Some of the key players in the market include Polaris Industries,

Greenwit Technologies (Motorino), GOVECSJiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., AllCell Technologies, Yamaha Motor Co., BOXX Corp, BMW Motorrad International, Terra Motors and Chaowei Power.

Power Types Covered:

• Low powered

• High powered

• Electric Scooters

Technologies Covered:

• Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)

• Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH)

• Sealed -ionLead Acid (SLA)

Types Covered:

• Electric Scooter

• Electric Motorcycle

• Electric Bicycle

• Other Types

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

