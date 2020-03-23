EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Research Report – Global Forecast Till 2024

EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market: EMC Shielding Equipment (By Type – Coatings & Paints, EMI Enclosure, EMI Gaskets, Vents & Filters, EMI Shielding Tapes and Others) and (By Application – Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive & Industrial, Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare and Others). EMC Test Equipment (By Type – Signal & Impulse Generators, Amplifiers, Spectrum Nalyzers, EMI Test Receiver and Others) and (By Application – Third-Party Laboratories, In-House Laboratories and Government Laboratories). (By Region – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world) – Global Forecast Till 2024

Market analysis

Global EMC shielding and test equipment market is relied upon to achieve a valuation of USD 3,921.53 Mn by the year 2024, mirroring a solid development rate. There is an expanded dependence on EMC protecting and test solutions for beating difficulties looked in streamlining fabricating throughput. EMC protecting and testing arrangements are utilized in the scope of businesses including customer gadgets, car, and telecom. The developing requirement for successfully protecting and testing arrangements is making significant market opportunities.

Market segmentation

The Global EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of its shielding and testing equipment. The former includes type (EMI Enclosure, Coatings & Paints, Vents & Filters, EMI Gaskets, EMI Shielding Tapes, Others) and application IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Defense & Aerospace, Automotive & Industrial, Others). The later includes type (EMI Test Receiver, Signal & Impulse Generators, Amplifiers, Spectrum Nalyzers, Others) and application (In-House Laboratories, Third-Party Laboratories, Government Laboratories).

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global EMC shielding and test equipment market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

LTD, Kemtron Ltd., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Leader Tech, Inc.HV Technologies, Inc. and ETS-Lindgren Inc., 3M Company, Laird PLC Chomerics, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, KGS Kitagawa industries CO., among others are some of the major players in the Global EMC shielding and test equipment market.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Design Complexity of Consumer Electronic Devices

4.2.2 Need of High Efficiency Test Equipment for Increasing the Manufacturing Throughput

4.2.3 Driver Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Associated with EMC Shielding and Test Equipment

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Expansion of Wireless Networks

4.4.2 Strong Rise in the Automotive Sector

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrant

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute

4.6.5 Intensity of Rivalry

Continued…

