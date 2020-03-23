Europe Beer Industry : Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics ll Diageo, SAB Miller PLC, Carlsberg Group

Europe Beer Industry is In Tremendous Growth Phase | Analysis Report With Leading Manufacturers

The most striking feature of the Europe beer market is its diversity. An array of players of different sizes and having a range of product offerings operate in it. This also makes the market for beer in Europe cutthroat. To surge ahead of their rivals in such an environment, vendors are banking upon competitive pricing strategies and focusing hard on quality. They are also leveraging astute distribution strategies and building brand recall to promote product sales.

With a plethora of local brewers, beer has achieved a ubiquitous presence in the region. The beer market in Europe is witnessing a boom as consumers are realizing its health benefits. The incredible amount of soluble fiber present in lager beer aids digestion and thereby reduces chances of intestinal transit. Furthermore, the high amount of silicon in beer also helps in strengthening the bones and enhancing bone density. In the coming years, the beer market in Eastern Europe will have huge opportunities to grow, as beer manufacturers will stand a chance to expand to Ukraine and Russia.

Among the products being sold in the market, lager beer is seen grossing maximum revenue because of solid demand from Slovakia, Poland, and Czech Republic. By end of 2021, this segment is predicted to attain a valuation of US$20.05 bn. From a geographical standpoint, Eastern Europe is considered an attractive beer market which spells massive opportunities for manufacturers by dint of being relatively under-tapped. Apart from that presence of well-known local brands and modern distribution channels is also positively impacting the market in the region.

Not too long ago, major beer companies in Europe were limited to the local market. However, with rapid industrialization and development, beer is now being readily accepted across Western and Eastern Europe. Beer is the most favored alcoholic drink in Europe and with its increased consumption, the demand is going to scale new heights.

Beer is the most consumed alcoholic beverage in Europe and several major players operating in the beer market hail from Europe. The most crucial factor impacting the demand for beer is its health benefits. It is known to keep the kidneys healthy, cure insomnia, and reduce cholesterol level, thus pushing the demand for beer.

Non-alcohol and Low-alcohol Beer Central to Europe Market’s Growth

Mainly stoking the market for beer in Europe is the popularity of non-alcohol and low-alcohol beer in the region. This is on account of the rising awareness about the toxicity of alcohol which can have an adverse impact on one’s health. However, in moderate proportions it can be beneficial for health. Adds the lead analyst of the report, “Spain is a prominent market for low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beer in Europe. Effort by producers to formulate better products by fortifying them with nutrients is filliping the entire the Europe market.”

One USP of beer pushing up its sales is its health benefits. It is known to keep the kidneys fit, cure insomnia, and lessen cholesterol level. The soluble fiber present in lager beer also aids in digestion and reduces chances of intestinal transit. Further, beer helps in improving density of bone due to its significant silicon content.

Substitutes Impact Sales Adversely

Posing a hurdle to beer market growth in Europe, on the other hand, is the strong competition from substitutes. Whiskey, vodka, wine, and rum are becoming increasingly popular in bars. Apart from substitutes, dairy beverages such as coffee and tea and carbonated beverages such as cola are also nipping at the heels of Europe beer market. To tide over the challenge,

