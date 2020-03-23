Flame Retardant Masterbatches Market Key Players and Growth Analysis with Forecast 2026

The global flame retardant masterbatches market is anticipated to experience a strong growth during the forecast period, 2018 – 2026, owing to aggressive growth in the construction industry all across the world. High demand for renovation and refurbishment of old buildings and monument is driving the market. Rapid industrialization is considered to play a crucial role in lifting the market. Flame retardant is a chemical that is mixed with different materials like plastic, fabrics, etc. to higher their resistance against ignition, slacken flame spread and suppress smoke. Flame retardant is mixed during masterbatches formulation in the plastic industry, then absorbed as additives with different kind of polymers. Flame retardant masterbatches finds it application as additives in manufacturing textiles, foam, coating, plastics, and surface finishes.

Significant growth in the construction industry is one of the major driver that is pushing the global flame rertardant masterbatches market in the forward direction. Plastics incorporated with flame retardant masterbatches are extensively used for building numerous products and materials. These also helps them to follow fire safety regulations, thus propelling manufacturers to uptake flame retardant masterbatches. Aluminum tryhydrate is considered to be most used type of flame retardant massterbatches, as it has high flame retardant and smoke suppressing properties among the rest. This has made it made it a better alterenatives antimony trioxide as the latter is produces toxic fumes when comes in contact with flame. Another reason that is driving the market is aluminum tryhrate can retard fire at 220 degree Celsius. Surge in demand for thermoplastics along with low smoke properties is bolstering the market growth.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in market ? Ask for the report brochure here

Apart from these, impressive growth in the electric and automotive industry are likely to trigger the demand for flame retardant mastermatches. Based on geography, flame retardant masterbatches market can be segregated into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst the pack, Asia Pacific is prognosticated to dominate the market in the upcoming years. Stellar growth in the packaging, construction, and automotive industry is propelling global players to focus on the region. Significant growth in electric industry in the region is predicted to foster market growth. Booming automotive industry in Japan, India, and China are expected to contribute the most in the region. Increasing demand for light weight vehicles in the region is stoking the market growth. Europe and North America are predicted to exhibit a steady growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market are BASF S.E., Dover Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Polyplast Muller GmbH, Albermarle Corporation, Akzonobel N.V., Lanxess A.G., and DowDupoint Inc.,