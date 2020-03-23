Fruit Flavored Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market 2019 Global and Chinese Newest Industry Data, Future Trends, Key Indicators And Forecast 2025

Non-alcoholic beverages are account for a vast majority of the market share in the overall beverages market. Such drinks are generally consumed for refreshment purpose and are widely consumed all over the globe. Fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages also help an individual to remain active, calm and alleviate the overall atmosphere. Drinks which do not contain alcohol are referred to as non-alcoholic beverages. Demand for flavored beverages has pushed manufacturers to bring flavored non-alcoholic beverages especially fruit flavored. This includes beverages such as fruit flavored juices, dairy-based drinks, energy drinks and others. The demand for fruit flavored non-alcoholic drinks is expected to represent significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing towards ready to drink beverages.

Fruit Flavored Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation

Global fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, and sales channel. On the basis of product type the global fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into, juices, frappes, milkshakes, flavored teas, mocktails, smoothies and others.

Demand for juices extracted from natural sources is expected to drive the market growth of fruit-flavored non-alcoholic beverages over the forecast period. On the basis of flavor, the global fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into, mango, orange, pineapple, cherry, grapes, mixed flavor and others. Clean label trend and demand for different natural fruits flavors beverages is expected to result in accelerating revenues of the global market for fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages. On the basis of sales channel, the global fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into, the store-based retailing and e-commerce. Store-based retailing can be further sub-segmented into, modern grocery retailers and traditional grocery retailers. Modern grocery retailers can be further sub-segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, discounters and others while the traditional grocery retailers segment can be sub-segmented into, food and drink specialist stores, independent small groceries, and other grocery retailers.

On the basis of the region, the global fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America markets are expected to contribute significant revenue share in the overall market for fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages. Growing consumer base and demand for healthy beverages is pushing manufacturers to bring new products to the marketplace thus, creating the market revenues over the forecast period. Furthermore, freshly squeezed juices such as oranges, pineapple, grapefruit, and carrot are immensely popular across countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and Australia are increasingly being enjoyed for breakfast. Apart from this, consumers across such countries are highly embracing the health benefits of juices and are incorporating it as an essential part of their daily eating routine.

Fruit Flavored Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The global market for fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages are gaining immense popularity in the recent past years owing to growing demand for ready to drink beverages. Beverages with organic and natural claims are gaining immense popularity among consumers due to rising health-conscious consumers. Consumers now demand products with no sweetener and natural ingredients which are in turn pushing manufacturers of beverages industry to bring products in the marketplace with all-natural claims. Furthermore, growing consumers desire to remain fit and healthy and changing taste and preferences of consumers toward a variety of flavors are driving the market for fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages. Incorporation of juices on a daily basis helps improves ones stamina and immunity thus, contributing towards the overall market growth of fruit-flavored non-alcoholic beverages.

Shift towards alcoholic drinks and low branding and promotional strategies by manufacturers could deter the future sales prospects of the global fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages market.

Fruit Flavored Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Key Players:

Variety of fruit-flavored non-alcoholic beverages have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing fruit flavored non-alcoholic beverages market include, Danone S.A, Kerry Group plc., Pepsico Inc., Valeo Foods Ltd, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé S.A., The London Juice Company Ltd, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and others.

Regional analysis for Fruit Flavored Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

