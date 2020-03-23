Glass Vials Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2025

Pharmaceutical packaging plays a vital role to preserve and protect the medicinal drug during its usage. There is always a threat of Bisphenol A, commonly called BPA to mix with the medicinal drug if packed with plastic or metal containers. This factor has thus led to the increase in demand of glass containers especially glass vials in the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

Also, the rise in health awareness on the backdrop of growth in the detection of new fatal diseases have taken the vial packaging market to a whole new level. Glass vials are comparatively easy to clean, dust resistant and are non-reactive with the fluids stored in it. Nowadays, there is growing inclination of manufacturers towards high-tech glasses to keep medicines fluids safe and are also prioritizing eco-friendly packaging solution.

Unlike plastic or aluminium, glass does not impart the flavours into the drug stored maintaining the purity of drug and thus pushing the demand for glass vials for packaging of pharmaceutical and personal care products. Manufacturers, distributors and suppliers and have voiced their inclination towards glass vials over alternative containers available in the market as they provide longer shelf-life, ease, and contamination-free storage, etc. Glass vials are easily recyclable and thus are highly preferred by eco-friendly consumers.

However, glass vial packaging is a capital-intensive business which involves use of large furnaces and machines. Also, compared to other alternatives such as plastic and metal, glass vials are heavy in weight and are vulnerable to easy breakage thus hampering the growth prospects of glass vials market. Owing to this, the recent trend shows that most of the manufacturers are now adding an extra layer of protection by wrapping glass vials in protective silicone sleeves.