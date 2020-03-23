Global Analysis of the Flour Industry Along With The Various Segments And Top Growth Factors ll Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc

By 2020, the global flour market has been foreseen by TMR analysts to bag a whopping US$254.82 bn. In terms of application, breads and bakery products could account for a stupendous share of 37.77% by the end of the same year. Regionally, Europe has been envisaged to take control of a dominant share on the basis of revenue.

Growing demand for bread and bakery products and convenience staple foods across globally has fuelled the growth of flour market. Flours are used as principal ingredients for processing bakery items, corn based coating of fried food, bread, fast food and wafers among others. Increasing penetration of fast food industry in terms of quick service restaurants (QSRs), fast food chains and cafes is driving the consumption of food items such as donuts, burgers, cakes and fried meat items among others. As a result, consumption of flour is estimated to rise during the forecast period.

Rise of Fast Food Industry Fuels Demand, Helping Market to Gather Pace

Changing consumer preference vis-à-vis food taste has been anticipated to work in the favor of flour’s market growth in the coming years. However, there could be other factors largely benefiting the world flour market: rising per capita income, expanding global population, and increasing dough consumption. The demand for flour has been projected to gain impetus on the back of the expansion of the fast food industry and rising consumption of bakery products.

Introduction of new gluten-free flour options could be helped with snowballing demand for high-protein flour varieties. During the course of the forecast period, demand for soy, corn, maize, and rice flours, and other gluten-free alternatives has been prophesied to see a rise.

Flour consumption is witnessing a steady growth across the globe owing to the rising demand for bakery and fast food products among different classes of consumers. The increasing number of cafes and fast food restaurants worldwide is driving the flour market. Moreover, the development of flour milling industry in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa is working in favor of the growth of the market. The growing population and decreasing flour prices along with the establishment of new flour mills are supporting the demand for flour in these regions, which in turn is fuelling the overall market.

Variable Costs of Few Types of Flour Slam down Growth to Some Extent

Cost difference for some flour varieties observed in several regions of the global market has been envisioned to curtail the rise in demand, thus pressurizing players to find new ways to generate growth. Nonetheless, launch of new product lines meeting consumer expectations and vast developments in milling process could create a slew of worthwhile opportunities in the market. Europe could act as a breeding ground for growth owing to magnified popularity of value-added bakery ingredients in its developed countries. Growth of the Europe flour market has been forecasted to produce ample of lucrative prospects riding on the rise in domestic wheat production for bread preparation.

The global flour market has been prognosticated in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to carry fierce competition where players could give their competitors a run for their money. The competition could turn intense due to the presence of a telling count of small and large companies operating in the market. Players are expected to take bold steps to proactively enter new and promising markets such as flavored flours and baking mixes with a view to cash in on increasing consumer interest in easy-to-make food preparations. The market has been marked by the presence of prominent players including King Arthur Flour Company Inc., General Mills Inc., and ITC Limited.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific has been triggering a decent demand for flour while taking advantage of growing fast food consumption, increasing disposable income, rising expenditure on staple foods, and expanding population base.

