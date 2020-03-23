Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Airbag Sensor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Airbag Sensor market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Airbag sensors are responsible for detecting sudden deceleration in a collision. It sends a signal to the airbag control unit which use the vehicle speed, yaw, seat belt and ECU to determine if an airbag should deploy in a crash. Sensors are used for detecting and responding to electrical or optical signals. A sensor converts physical elements (such as temperature, blood pressure, humidity, and speed) into an electrical form, which is easy to measure. They measure physical properties of the environment such as temperature, weight, size, and luminance. Sensors are classified based on the elements they detect and measure. They are basically divided into two types namely: Active sensors and passive sensors. Other common types of sensors are mechanical, electrical, radiation, magnetic, and chemical.

It has been observed the death rate caused by road accidents is increasing every year and this draws the attention for introducing safety features such as airbags that can reduce fatalities during accidents. Technavioâ€™s market research report has identified increasing vehicle safety with more airbags as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the automotive airbag sensor market in the coming years. Airbags are present in steering panels, front instrument panels, and sides of car doors and the airbag sensor senses the probability of collision and sends a signal to electronic control unit (ECU) and the ECU deploy the airbag and prevents the passengers from getting injured. With the increasing safety awareness among the consumers, the number of airbags per vehicle will increase and this will drive the growth of this market.

The global Automotive Airbag Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Daicel Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Key Safety Systems

ZF Friedrichshafen

Dorman

FH Group

Ford

Firestone

Air Lift

GM

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Active Sensor

Passive Sensor

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Airbag Sensor sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Automotive Airbag Sensor players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Airbag Sensor are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Airbag Sensor Manufacturers

Automotive Airbag Sensor Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Airbag Sensor Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

