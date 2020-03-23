Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report mainly focuses on the automobile Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic.

CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) is the name given to a compound material combining carbon fiber and matrix resin. It is light and strong, and is therefore used in a range of applications, from the aerospace industry through to general industrial parts and sports equipment.

The key automobile CFRP manufacturers are those who mainly produce carbon fiber for the moment. Those CFRP manufacturers usually build strategy cooperation with automakers to promote their business. For example, Toray is cooperating with Toyota while SGL and Hexcel seek opportunities with BMW. The CFRP industry development needs the effort of CFRP manufacturers and automakers together.

Global production of CFRP increased from 7748 MT in 2012 to 15345 MT in 2016, with the CAGR of 18.63%. Europe is the largest manufacturer and consumer of CFRP, followed by Japan. The two regions accounted for more than 60% consumption share globally. As for other regions, they mainly depend on importing to meet the demand.

The global Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials market is valued at 1840 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin

SGL

Hexcel

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Thermosetting Type

Thermoplastics Type

By Application, the market can be split into

Roof Panel

Body Panel

Hood

Chassis

