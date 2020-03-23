Global Automotive HVAC Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Automotive HVAC Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive HVAC Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Automotive HVAC market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive HVAC market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Automotive HVAC (HVAC is abbreviation for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems) is a system consisting of three sub-systems that all work together to provide conditioned air to the cabin. The heating part can raise the temperature inside the car using heat from the engine. The ventilation part moves and directs the air within the cabin. And the air condition part can remove the heat from the car by cooling and dehumidifying the air with a refrigerant.
In recent years, the automotive HVAC market has enjoyed a large development, with the fast development of automotive industry. Many automotive manufacturers have built plant in China in recent years. To meet the local demand, many automotive HVAC manufacturers have transferred their production bases to China.
In general, the development of global automotive HVAC market is promising and the sales growth rate in China may be higher than other regions in the next several years.
The global Automotive HVAC market is valued at 22800 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 29000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Sanden USA
DENSO
Hanon Systems
MAHLE
Valeo
Air International Thermal Systems
Bergstrom
Calsonic Kansei
Johnson Electric
Webasto
Perfectstarhvac
Tek
Johnsoncontrols
Edn
Leakylugnut
Exa Corporation
Dupont
HERO
Others
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Standalone HVAC
Dependent HVAC
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Sport Utility Vehicle
Compact Vehicle
Mid-Sized Vehicle
Premium Vehicle
Luxury Vehicle
Commercial Vehicles
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Automotive HVAC sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Automotive HVAC players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive HVAC are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Automotive HVAC Manufacturers
Automotive HVAC Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Automotive HVAC Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
