Global Conformal Coatings Market for PCBs Shares, Demands, Premium Applications, Key Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) form an integral part of any electronic device and serve as the foundation of a majority of electronic products. They are functional centers of most electronic devices and are used to connect various electronic components mounted on the PCBs, thereby forming an assembly or circuitry meant to perform various functions.

Conformal coatings are protective chemical coatings that protect electronic circuit boards from harsh environments that contain moisture, salt, or other contaminants. They ensure operational integrity of the electronic assembly by preventing it from voltage arcing, shorts, and static discharge. Generally, conformal coatings for the protection of printed circuit boards are based on acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, parylene, etc.

Conformal coatings are used in end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical, marine, etc. In the automotive industry, they are used to protect electronic systems in applications both under the hood and passenger compartments. The environmental requirements of the aerospace industry, where rapid compression and decompression can affect the performance of the circuitry, necessitates the use of conformal coatings. In the medical industry, the key application of conformal coatings is in pacemakers.

Aerospace applications of PCBs require a great deal of precision and durability as they operate in extreme conditions. Aircraft often go through significant amounts of turbulence in the atmosphere. Normal PCBs might get damaged during such harsh conditions. In order to avoid this, flexible PCBs are used in the aerospace industry.

Conformal coatings protect PCBs from chemicals, moisture, and other harsh environments. Advancements in the consumer electronics, automotive, medical, and defense sectors are paving the way for the expansion opportunities for the conformal coatings market. Sales of conformal coatings in the Asia Pacific region were high compared to those in other regions owing to the robust electronics manufacturing industry in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and other South East Asian Nations.

Coating technologies such as solvent-based technology, water-based technology, and UV-cure technology are commonly employed in the conformal coatings market. The solvent-based coating technique is a highly used technology, whereas both water-based and UV-cure technologies are gaining popularity as they do not emit volatile organic compounds. Manufacturers are continually developing greener coating technologies, which helps them in minimizing solvent emissions and their impact on the environment. UV-cured technology is 100% solid based and hence does not emit volatile organic compounds.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global conformal coatings market for PCBs. Key players profiled in the global conformal coatings market for PCBs include Henkel AG & KGaA, Chase Corporation, Dow Corning, Shin Etsu Chemical Company Limited, HB Fuller, Electrolube, Chemtronics, and MG Chemicals. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, financial details, etc.

