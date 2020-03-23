Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Research, Analytsis, Statistics & Forecast

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global coronary artery bypass graft market. Increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rise in adoption of endoscopic surgeries, favorable reimbursement policies, surge in medical tourism, and technological advancements are factors expected to drive the global coronary artery bypass graft market during the forecast period. The global market has been segmented based on product type, device type, technique, end-user, and region.

The global coronary artery bypass graft market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, device type, technique, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.

Based on product type, the global coronary artery bypass graft market has been segmented into on-pump CABG, off-pump CABG, minimally invasive direct CABG, and conventional CABG. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of device type, the global coronary artery bypass graft market has been classified into tissue stabilizers, heart positioners, refractors, cannulas, cardiopulmonary bypass machines, endoscopic vessel harvesting systems, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global coronary artery bypass graft market are Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Boston Scientific, Ethicon (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Neograft, Sorin Group, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co.KG, Edwards Lifesciences, Vitalitec International, Inc., Novadaq Technologies Inc., and Genesee Biomedical, Inc. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and garner market share.

The global coronary artery bypass graft market has been segmented as follows:

Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market, by Product Type

On-pump CABG

Off-pump CABG

Minimally Invasive Direct CABG

Conventional CABG

Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market, by Device Type

Tissue Stabilizer

Heart Positioners

Refractors

Cannulas

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Machines

