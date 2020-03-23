Global Curling Equipment Market Shows Expected Growth from 2018-2026 to Guide With Report Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

The global sports industry is expanding in terms of business portfolio. The scope of the industry includes sporting goods, apparel, broadcasting rights, sponsorships, and licensed merchandising. Key stakeholders in the industry are increasingly driving major sectors of the overall sports industry such as sports governance, talent scouting and training business, sports infrastructure, sports equipment industry, leagues & tournaments, sports start-ups, and sports technology. Curling refers to a sport played by two teams consisting of four players on each side on a rectangular ice sheet. The game originated in Scotland in the 16th century due to the practice of playing games on frozen ponds. The stones used in curling came from the Scottish regions of Stirling and Perth. Years later, stones with handles were introduced to this sport. In 1838, the Grand Caledonian Curling Club was established to formulate the first official rules of the sport. Curling was introduced into the Olympics Winter Games in 1924 in Chamonix. The other names of curling are chess on ice and the roaring game. Curling accreditation is governed by the World Curling Federation (WCF), headquartered in Perth, Scotland. There are 44 WCF zones in Europe alone.

Curling Equipment Market – Drivers and Restraints

The curling broom handle allows curlers to increase their sweeping power. Some manufacturers deal with two-part handles, with one push stroke and another pull stroke. Additionally, companies are designing their sliders with updated technology to increase heel stability and sole flatness while playing on ice sheets. Heads are of different shapes such as rectangular heads, circular heads, boomerang shaped heads, flat synthetic heads. Pebble manufacturers prepare these pebbles on the ice surface and re-pebble them in case of wear and tear.

Curling is gaining in popularity, owing to a rise in curling coaching, especially in European countries. An increase in sports activities adopted by cold countries is also facilitating the sales of curling equipment in these countries. A rise in the number of sports competitions in the Olympics and Paralympics is increasing awareness about this game. These factors are likely to boost the global curling equipment market in the coming years. However, the shortage of granite worldwide is anticipated to hamper the sales of curling equipment. Nevertheless, a rise in the middle class population is expected to offer attractive opportunities to the curling equipment market in countries where the sport is practiced. A major trend in the curling equipment market is an increase in voluntarism activities as part of the recreational sector. Family curling is yet another trend where baby boomers are pushing their families to participate in such recreational activities.

Curling Equipment Market – Segmentation

The global curling equipment market can be segmented based on product, buyer, retail distribution, and region. In terms of product, the curling equipment market can be classified into brooms, footwear, sliders, stones, apparel, helmets, and others. The brooms segment can be further divided into ultra-lite taper, carbon fiber, composite, and fiber glass. The footwear segment can be further segmented into shoes and grippers. The apparel segment can be further categorized into topwear, bottomwear, and accessories (caps, mitts, gloves, and bags). Based on distribution channel, the curling equipment market can be segmented into online and offline stores. The offline retail stores segment can be further classified into large format stores, specialty stores, and other independent retail formats. In terms of buyer, the curling equipment market can be categorized into individuals, institutional, and promotional buyers. Based on region, the global curling equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Curling Equipment Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global curling equipment market are Andrew Kay & Co., Acacia Sports, Goldline Curling, Olson Curling, BalancePlus Sliders, Hardline Curling, Performance Brush – Curling Andre Ferland, Tournament Sports, and Canada Curling Stone among others.

