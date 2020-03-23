Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
Summary
Electric vehicle batteries are too big to be kept at home and can’t be left in a landfill. A smelting process is used to recover many minerals. The
recycling objects are Lithium-Ion Batteries
NiMH batteries and lead acid batteries etc.
Last year, global EV numbers shot over two million. The International Energy Agency predicts that, by 2030, this number will exceed 140 million. Not only is the amount of EVs on the road increasing but the size of the batteries used is too.
This report focuses on the global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Recupyl
American Manganese Inc
uRecycle
Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM)
Fortum
Battery Solutions
Retriev Technologies
4R Energy Corporation
Li-Cycle
Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lithium-Ion Batteries
NiMH Batteries
Lead Acid Batteries
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
EV
HEV
PHEV
EREV
FCEV
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries
1.4.3 NiMH Batteries
1.4.4 Lead Acid Batteries
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.5.2 EV
1.5.3 HEV
1.5.4 PHEV
1.5.5 EREV
1.5.6 FCEV
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Size
2.2 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)
2.2.2 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Recupyl
12.1.1 Recupyl Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Introduction
12.1.4 Recupyl Revenue in Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Business (2014-2019))
12.1.5 Recupyl Recent Development
12.2 American Manganese Inc
12.2.1 American Manganese Inc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Introduction
12.2.4 American Manganese Inc Revenue in Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 American Manganese Inc Recent Development
12.3 uRecycle
12.3.1 uRecycle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Introduction
12.3.4 uRecycle Revenue in Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 uRecycle Recent Development
12.4 Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM)
12.4.1 Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Introduction
12.4.4 Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) Revenue in Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) Recent Development
12.5 Fortum
12.5.1 Fortum Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Introduction
12.5.4 Fortum Revenue in Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Fortum Recent Development
12.6 Battery Solutions
12.6.1 Battery Solutions Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Introduction
12.6.4 Battery Solutions Revenue in Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Battery Solutions Recent Development
12.7 Retriev Technologies
12.7.1 Retriev Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Introduction
12.7.4 Retriev Technologies Revenue in Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Retriev Technologies Recent Development
12.8 4R Energy Corporation
12.8.1 4R Energy Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Introduction
12.8.4 4R Energy Corporation Revenue in Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 4R Energy Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Li-Cycle
12.9.1 Li-Cycle Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Introduction
12.9.4 Li-Cycle Revenue in Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Li-Cycle Recent Development
12.10 Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co
12.10.1 Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Introduction
12.10.4 Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co Revenue in Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co Recent Development
Continued….
