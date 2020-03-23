Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2025

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: By Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA and High-End FPGA), By Node Size (Less than 28 nm, 28-90 nm and More than 90 nm), By Technology (SRAM, FLASH and Antifuse Technologies) and Application (FPGA synthesis flow, Applied cryptography, Algorithmic cryptographic security and Other) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2025

Market analysis

With the telecom part proactively concentrating on extending system data transfer capacity, there is a sharp ascent sought after for cutting edge integrated circuit systems, for example, FPGA. Current estimation of the Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is evaluated at over USD 1,800 Mn. The market is anticipated to observe a compound yearly development rate (CAGR) of 10.87% somewhere in the range of 2018 and 2023. FPGA is seeing a quick selection additionally because of its predominant highlights, it is rapidly supplanting conventional circuit frameworks.

Market segmentation

The Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is segmented on the basis of its configuration, node size, technology, application, and regional demand. Based on its configuration, the Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is bifurcated into mid-range FPGA, low-end FPG, high-end FPGA. On the basis of its node size, the Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is classified into 28-90 nm, Less than 28 nm, More than 90 nm. Based on its technology, the Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is segmented into FLASH, Antifuse Technologies, and SRAM. On the basis of its application, the Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is categorized into Algorithmic cryptographic security, Applied cryptography, FPGA synthesis flow, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Xilinx Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, QuickLogic Corp., among others are some of the major players in the Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Summary

2 Industry Overview

2.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Overview

2.1.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market

2.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

2.2 Global FIELD PROGRAMMABLE GATE ARRAY (FPGA) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.1 USA Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Status and Outlook

2.2.2 Europe Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Status and Outlook

2.2.3 China Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Status and Outlook

2.2.4 Japan Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Status and Outlook

2.2.5 India Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Status and Outlook

2.2.6 Southeast Asia Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Status and Outlook

2.2.7 Rest of the World Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Status and Outlook

2.3 Classification of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) by Technology

2.3.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Technology (2013-2025)

2.3.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Share (%) by Technology in 2017

2.4 Classification of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) by Application

2.4.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

2.4.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Share (%) by Application in 2017

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 Market Structure

3.4 List of Assumptions

3.5 Forecast Model

Continued…

