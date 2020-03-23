Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Research Report Growth opportunities, Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2025

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: By Type (Multilayer Flex, Rigid Flex, Double-Sided Flex, and Single-Sided Flex), By Application Area (Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, Automotive, Wearables and Others), and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023.

Market analysis

It is anticipated that the global flexible printed circuit board market will show a solid CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Factors, for example, expanding interest for customer gadgets, and the quickly developing popularity of adaptable presentation innovation is giving an impetus to the global flexible printed circuit board market. As conventional wire tackles neglect to take into account the applicable prerequisites of present-day electronic segments, they are being supplanted by cutting edge adaptable printed circuits. Throughout the years, flexible circuit technology has kept on advancing, empowering undertaking of complex segment plan. What’s more, it is assumed a significant job in scaling down of electronic parts.

Market segmentation

The Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market is segmented on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market is segmented into Rigid Flex, Multilayer Flex, Single-Sided Flex, Double-Sided Flex. On the basis of its application, the Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market is bifurcated into Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Wearables, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Fujikura Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, MFS Technology, Daeduck GDS Co. Ltd., and Zhen Ding Tech, Career Technologies, bhflex Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Flexible Circuit, Interflex Co. Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Flexible Display Technology

5.2.3 Rising Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Components

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Widening Application Scope of IoT

5.4 Restraint

5.4.1 High Manufacturing Costs

Continued…

