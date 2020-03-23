Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast Analysis Report 2019-2025

Liquid packaging carton is a box or container which enables the safe transportation and storage of liquid products and provides customized packaging. Liquid packaging is primarily used for Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), as it is lightweight and compact.

Consumers’ preference for ready-to-carry liquid food, changing lifestyles, the convenience of carton packaging, and the recyclable nature of carton packs are the major drivers for this market. The global Liquid Packaging Carton market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

The reports also provide an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per the segmentation.

From the other perspective, the Liquid Packaging Carton market research also focuses on various levels of study which includes industry trends and company profile with the help of outlook of high-growth, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Liquid Packaging Carton Market Segmentation

By Product Type

≤200ml

201-500ml

501-1000ml

≥1000ml

By Demand

Dairy

Fruit Juices

Vegetable Juices

Others

Top key Players

Tetra Laval

SIG Combibloc

ELOPAK

Greatview

Evergreen Packaging

Nippon Paper

Likang Packing

Stora Enso

Weyerhaeuser

Xinju Feng Pack

Bihai Machinery

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

