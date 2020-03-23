Global Open IoT Platform Market : Rising Allocations On analysis And Innovation To 2025
This report focuses on the global Open IoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Open IoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
IoT involves extending Internet connectivity beyond standard devices, such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets, to any range of traditionally dumb or non-internet-enabled physical devices and everyday objects. Embedded with technology, these devices can communicate and interact over the Internet, and they can be remotely monitored and controlled.
The number of IoT devices increased 31% year-over-year to 8.4 billion in the year 2017 and it is estimated that there will be 30 billion devices by 2020. The global market value of IoT is projected to reach $7.1 trillion by 2020.
In 2017, the global Open IoT Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services
IBM
Microsoft
Samsung
Bosch
Ayla Networks
Google
General Electric
Oracle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Open IoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Open IoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
