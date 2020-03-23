Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as a ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.

For industry structure analysis, the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 63.82% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market is valued at 630 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1020 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Nabtesco

Westinghouse

Faiveley

Fangda

Kangni

Stanley

Panasonic

Horton Automatics

Jiacheng

Shanghai Electric

Manusa

KTK

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Half Height Type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Metro

Other Transportation

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Platform Screen Doors (PSD) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Manufacturers

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

