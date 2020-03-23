Global Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) Market Research, Study and Forecast 2019-2025

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

Potassium Nitrate is a colourless or white transparent crystalline compound and strong oxidizing agent, it is wildly used in gunpowders, pyrotechnics, fertilizers, making glass and as a preservative for foods, esp as a curing salt for ham, sausages, etc.

Kemapco is a subsidiary of the Arab Potash Company, and operates a single potassium nitrate plant in Aqaba, Jordan. Production in 2017 amounted to 130 kt potassium nitrate, with sales amounting to about USD 105 million.

FILL OUT THIS FORM & WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2253877

This report researches the worldwide Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Axaygroup

Kemapco

SQM

Haifa

Wentong Group

Yara

Ishita International

Jiangxi Longwell Industrial

Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Agriculture Grade

Technical Grade

Medical Grade

Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) Breakdown Data by Application

Agriculture

Pharma & Healthcare

Food Industry

Other

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2253877

Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Potassium Nitrate (KNO3) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in