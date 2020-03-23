Global Red Clover Market Shows Expected Growth from 2017-2025 to Guide With Report Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Red Clover, with the scientific name Trifolium pretense, is a wild, leguminous, perennial herb, which is native to the meadows of Europe, Western Asia, and Africa. It has now been naturalized in many other regions of the world. Red clover is broadly distributed throughout the U.S. due to its nutritional benefits and properties. Nutritionally red clover contains isoflavones, which chemically change to phytoestrogens after entering the body, which is extremely beneficial as they can functionally imitate the estrogen hormone in the human body. Red clover is a storehouse for many vitamins, nutrients, and minerals, such as potassium, thiamine, calcium, chromium, magnesium, niacin, phosphorus, and vitamin C. The flowers of red clover are small and pinkish-purple in color, and due to the rapid growth rate and high nutritional value, they are often used as fodder for animals. The plant benefits the soil as well, by fixing nitrogen, thereby making it an ideal cover crop for enriching the soil fertility for other crops grown in the same soil. It is generally known for its health benefits and widely used for a number of ailments.

Red Clover Market Segmentation

The Red Clover Market can be segmented on the basis of form, application, and region.

By form, the red clover market can be segmented into raw and processed form. Among these segments, the processed form is expected to grow further in the forecast period, than the raw form. The processed form is available in the market as oils and extracts, while the raw form is available in the market as dried herbs.

By application, the red clover market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, agriculture industry, animal feed industry, cosmetic and personal care industry.

In the food and beverage industry, the red clover can be used as a flavoring ingredient in food. It is also used in tea blends due to its nutritional properties. In the pharmaceutical industry, red clover is used as it reduces hypertension, prevents infections, eases menstruation and menopause in women, helps prevents cancer, detoxifies the body, helps in regulating the blood circulation, and also has cholesterol-lowering properties. In the agricultural industry, red clover is used as a cover crop in order to improve the quality and fertility of the soil. It attracts beneficial insects to the soil and when killed it offers as an excellent green manure for the soil. This green manure reduces the nutrient runoff and soil erosion. When alive, red clover’s root system offers premium soil conditioning. In the animal feed industry, red clover is highly recommended as hay for the animals due to the presence of around 14-15% protein. In the cosmetic and personal care industry, red clover extract is used in the production of facial creams, body lotions, hair oil and other products, as it treats skin aging, accelerates wound and burn healing, treats psoriasis and eczema, treats skin cancer, and makes hair stronger.

By region, the Red Clover market can be segmented into five distinctive regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Among these segments, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa are leading the red clover market. North America is expected to be experiencing the highest growth in the red clover market.

Red Clover Market Drivers, Trends, and Drivers

Red clover is the herb which is considered as a safe herb and due to its unique properties, it can reduce inflammation throughout the body. This can help prevent coronary heart diseases and a variety of other cardiovascular conditions. Red clover if consumed in the form of tea, can act as antioxidants, and can neutralize free radicals, which cause degenerative diseases and cell mutation. People who are suffering from low estrogen level problems, infertility, premature menopause and recurring miscarriage can get benefited to an extent by the isoflavones present in red clover. Red Clover also boosts the immunity system of the body and protects against a cough, cold, bronchial asthma, whooping cough, respiratory infection or congestion and related mild ailments. Owing to all these factors, the red clover market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

In spite of all the benefits, due to lack of awareness in the consumers in restraining the growth of red clover market globally.

Red Clover Market Key Players

The benefits of red clover is attracting the manufacturers to produce and distribute the products in the market. Some of the key manufacturers in the red clover market are Avestia Pharma., Herbo Nutra, Herb Pharm, Indigo Herbs Ltd, Monterey Bay Spice Company, and others.

