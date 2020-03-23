Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Overview, Competitive Research, Revenue, Shares & Recent Developments

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is primarily used as an ingredient in personal care products such as skin care and hair care products. It is derived from natural sources such as coconut oil, palm kernel oil, and fermented sugar. The unique cleansing and foaming properties of sodium cocoyl glutamate makes it ideal for usage in personal products. Sodium cocoyl glutamate protects the skin from drying and retains the moisture content. Ecocert, the first certification body to develop standards for natural and organic products, has recognized sodium cocoyl glutamate as a natural ingredient. Key applications of sodium cocoyl glutamate include hair care products such as shampoo and conditioners; and skin care products such as facial cleansers and soaps & shower gels.

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is a mild surfactant compared to other surfactants available in the market. It provides prolonged comfort and soft sensation to the skin. The two major forms of sodium cocoyl glutamate are powder SCG (powder sodium cocoyl glutamate) and aqueous solution. Sodium cocoyl glutamate is used as a major additive in facial cleansers due to its superior foaming properties and the ability to perform well at the skin pH. Sodium cocoyl glutamate is used in hair care formulations, primarily in rinse-off products such as shampoos, as it offers superior cleansing and soft and shiny feel to the hair. The slight acidic nature of sodium cocoyl glutamate makes it ideal for usage in skin care products such as soaps, shower gels, facial cleansers, and body lotions. Other applications of sodium cocoyl glutamate include baby care as well as oral care products.

Increase in research & development activities for the production of more natural and sulfate-free products is anticipated to propel the sodium cocoyl glutamate market. Consumers of personal care products have become more health conscious while choosing products. They prefer products with natural ingredients. Rise in awareness about utilization of naturally-derived ingredients in end-use products is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for sodium cocoyl glutamate, which is used in sulfate-free cleansing conditioners.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market. Key players profiled in the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market include BASF SE, Clariant International AG, Ajinomoto Co., Ltd, Asahi Kasei Fine Chemical, Sino Lion, and Changsha Puji Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, product overview, financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market – Form Analysis

Powder SCG

Aqueous Solution

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market – Application Analysis

Hair-Care

Shampoo

Conditioner

Skin-Care

Facial Cleansers

Soaps & Shower Gels

Others

Other Applications

