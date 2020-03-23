Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Overview, Shares, Revenue, Sales & Recent Developments 2019

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Sodium cocoyl glycinate is a mild chemical agent derived from plant oils. It is biodegradable. Sodium cocoyl glycinate primarily functions as a surfactant-cleansing agent, distinguishing itself by its exceptional skin compatibility as well as its foaming behavior. It acts as a skin barrier and can reduce unwanted skin reactions. North America and Europe are the major regions of the sodium cocoyl glycinate market. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to the rise in demand for sodium cocoyl glycinate led by the growth in the personal care industry in countries such as China and India. Demand for skin care products is anticipated to escalate owing to the significant rise in population, growth in urbanization, and increase in per capita spending on sulfate-free products.

The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market by segmenting it in terms of form and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and expected demand for sodium cocoyl glycinate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual form and application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market. Key players include Ajinomoto Omnichem S.A., Clariant, Galaxy Surfactants, Innospec Inc., Sino Lion (USA) Ltd, Solvay S.A., Stepan Company, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd, and Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments. The report comprises indications regarding the market position, offerings, R&D focus, top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and outlook for top players in the market.

The report provides the estimated market size of sodium cocoyl glycinate for 2017 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of sodium cocoyl glycinate has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on form and application segments of the sodium cocoyl glycinate market. Market size and forecast for each major form and application have been provided in terms of the global and regional market.

The report segments the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market as follows:

Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market, by Form

Solid/Powder

Liquid

Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market, by Application

Hair Care

Shampoo

Conditioner

Skin Care

Soaps & Cleansers

Moisturizer

Others

