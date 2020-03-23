Greenhouse Film Market Rise in greenhouse cultivation in Israel, Iran, and Turkey | 2025

Greenhouse films are used to cover greenhouse structures in order to generate suitable conditions for cultivation of crops against adverse environmental settings. The global greenhouse films market can be segmented based on type of resin, thickness, application, and geography. In terms of type of resin, the greenhouse film market can be divided into LDPE, EVA/EBA, LLDPE, PVC, and others. LDPE accounted for a significant share of the greenhouse film market in 2016. Based on thickness, greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns constituted a leading share of the greenhouse film market in 2016. Applications of greenhouse films include cultivation of vegetables, flowers & ornamental plants, and fruits.

Increasing greenhouse cultivations owing to the rising need for appropriate environmental conditions is a major driving factor for the growth of greenhouse films. These conditions play a crucial role in increasing the yield of crops. Crops such as tomatoes, lettuce, basil, and cucumbers grow outdoors only during a specific period in the year. These crops command high prices commercially. Greenhouse films used in greenhouse structures help in cultivation of these crops during their off-season. However, there is an additional investment involved in the process, such as heating of the greenhouse during winter, labor cost, etc.Asia Pacific dominated the global greenhouse film market in 2016 and is expected to witness a significant growth of the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was followed by Europe in terms of revenue and volume of the greenhouse film market in 2016. In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil were the major markets for greenhouse film in 2016. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is considered an attractive market for greenhouse films owing to the rise in greenhouse cultivation in Israel, Iran, and Turkey.

This report analyzes and forecasts the greenhouse film market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons, tons) and revenue (US$ million, thousand) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global greenhouse film market. It also covers the estimated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for greenhouse film during the forecast period. The report also highlights business opportunities for the greenhouse film market at the global and regional level.The report includes detailed value chain analysis, providing a comprehensive view of the global greenhouse film market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the greenhouse film market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.