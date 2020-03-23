Gynecological Devices Market Greater Revenue Share by 2017 to 2023

The global gynecological devices market is marked by a high degree of fragmentation due to the presence of several large and small manufacturers, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new business intelligence study. This leaves ample room for market consolidation in the near future. Nevertheless, top companies namely Boston Scientific Corporation, Cooper Surgical, and Olympus Corporation hold prominence on account of their extensive product portfolio and geographical outreach. These companies are vying to introduce non-invasive devices to serve a larger consumer base that will also help expand their geographical outreach. With increasing demand for medical help for women-centric health issues, there lies immense scope of growth for players in the gynecological devices market.

At present, small as well as regional players hold significant share in the gynecological devices market. However, increasing entry barriers and stringent regulations for product approval are limiting the entry of new companies. Insufficient funding from venture capitalists is also challenging new companies to enter this market.

As per projections of a TMR report, the global gynecological devices market will clock 4.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. This will translate opportunities in the market to generate a revenue of US$22,589.9 mn by 2023 from US$17,015.9 mn in 2017. In terms of device type, gynecological surgical devices hold prominence in the market. Rising prevalence of single incision laparoscopic surgeries and advances in conventional endoscopic surgeries account for advances in gynecological surgical instruments. Geography-wise, North America is a lucrative market for gynecological devices due to the early adoption of advanced gynecological devices.

Efforts of Global Health Organizations for Women Health a Boon for Market

First and foremost, rising incidence of gynecological disorders such as uterine fibroids, cervical cancer, and menorrhagia is driving the gynecological devices market. In developing countries, healthcare infrastructural development and technologically advanced diagnostic services is favoring the gynecological devices market. An increasing awareness among women in these countries regarding therapeutics for gynecological diseases is also stoking demand for gynecological devices. Global health organizations and non-profit organizations conduct periodic health check-ups in developing and underdeveloped countries for women health. This stokes demand for gynecological devices.

In urban areas, modern lifestyle and increasing professional and personal stress are also related to gynecological conditions. This is necessitating routine check-up for women-centric health issues that may require gynecological devices at secondary stage of therapeutics.

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Stokes Demand

At present, acceptance of minimally invasive procedures generally is on the rise. This is because minimally invasive surgeries involve shorter hospital stay and faster recovery. Minimal scarring and ease of post-surgery care are leading individuals to opt for minimally invasive procedures. Gynecological surgery at one time meant big painful incisions, longer recovery periods, and intense monitoring. Due to this, open exposure surgical hysterectomies is increasingly being replaced with minimally invasive hysterectomies that involve the use of an electric morcellator surgical device.

Increasing public and personal healthcare expenditures and rising awareness of therapeutics for gynecological diseases in developing countries is cementing the growth of this market. Women health in these countries is increasingly being considered important for economic development thus drawing the attention of national governments.

However, long hauls for product approval and delays for product approval from regulatory authorities is providing headwinds to the growth of gynecological devices market. Stringent documentation and compliance requirements delay commercial availability of advanced first-mover products.

