Healthcare Chatbots Market 2019 – Global Trends, Size, Key Players, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Healthcare Chatbots Market Research Report: by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), by Application (Medication Assistance, Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance), by End-user (Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Healthcare chatbots are programs which help patients with their queries and questions. This diminishes the burden on the clinical staff and gives them a chance to concentrate on their occupations. Automation of different work process forms in the medicinal services segment is probably going to move the interest for these virtual assistants. The ascent saw in downloads of Healthcare chatbots mobile applications has flagged the abnormal state of trust towards chatbots by patients. Also, rise of telehealth and remote healthcare services are additional proof of the switching to another lane in patient commitment. As per the information by Anthem Insurance Companies Inc., near 52% patients achieve their health information through applications and near 36% specialists endorse with the utilization of portable applications for treating patients. Be that as it may, worries of data privacy and deficiency of talented healthcare IT experts can hamper the market development. The market is expected to reach the value of USD 316.85 million by the year 2023 by growing at 21.10% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=33932

Market segmentation

Based on its components, the global healthcare chatbots market include services and software. On the basis of its deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Based on its applications, the market is divided into medical guidance and medication assistance and appointment scheduling. Major end-users of healthcare chatbots market are healthcare providers, patients, insurance companies, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global healthcare chatbots market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

HealthTap, Inc. (U.S.), Babylon Health (U.K.), GYANT.COM, Inc. (U.S.), Sensely, Inc. (U.S.), Your.MD (U.K.), Buoy Health, Inc. (U.S.), Infermedica (Poland), PACT Care BV (The Netherlands), among others are some of the major players in the global healthcare chatbots market.

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=33932

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Adoption Rate of Healthcare Apps

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Lack of Physicians in the Presence of Increasing Healthcare Demands

4.2.4 Rise in Healthcare Funding and Company Initiatives to Boost the use of Healthcare Chat bots

4.3 Restraints

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=33932

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]