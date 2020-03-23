High-end Paper and Board Packaging Market Players Analysis | Mondi Group, DS Smith PLC, ITC Ltd., Packaging Corporation of America, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Iggesund Paperboard, Cascades Inc., and Amcor Ltd

High-end paper and board packaging are supplies used for the packaging and protection of extremely fragile and expensive products. They are known for providing durability and sustainable packaging for various industrial products. The primary benefits of high-end paper and board packaging include waterproof ability, toughness/softness, recyclability, and reusability. The applications of high-end paper and board packaging are household care, personal care, pharmaceuticals, jewelry, watches, gourmet foods, tobacco, alcohol, confectionery, and cosmetics.

The market intelligence report investigates into the conceivable growth prospects for the global high-end and board packaging market and the sequential growth of the market during the course of the forecast period. It also exclusively provisions the mandatory data related to aspects such as the dynamics manipulating the progress in all possible reflective manner. Numerous pervasive and non-pervasive trends have also been stated in the report.

An outlook of extensive nature keeping in mind the Porter’s five forces analysis has been provided to make the vendor landscape transparent to the reader. The report further points out several activities related to R&D, mergers, acquisitions, and crucial conglomerates and corroborations. The companies in attention have been examined on the basis of market shares, prime products, and key marketing strategies.

Global High-end Paper and Board Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for high-end paper and board packaging is expected to grow significantly owing to factors such as growing demand for high-end paper and board packaging from retailers and manufacturers for high quality packaging. The productions of paper and board for packaging have gained momentum owing to the ongoing e-commerce expansions across the globe. The market for high-end paper and board packaging is also likely to be driven by the growing production of packaged food such as ready-to-eat food products, meat, juices, and fruits. High-end paper and board packaging is also used for packing cosmetics as they need non-reactive packaging. The market has also witnessed significant growth due to the shift of consumers towards eco-friendly products and the rise in government regulations owing to environmental concerns.

A sudden rise in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets has also led to a rise in the consumption of high-end paper and board packaging. A robustly expanding systematized retail sector has also augmented the demand for paper and board packaging in the food and beverages and consumer goods sector. The growing number of consumers purchasing grocery items, chilled and frozen foods is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Global High-end Paper and Board Packaging Market: Regional Overview

The global high-end paper and board packaging market can be broadly categorized into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a prominent region in the global high-end paper and board packaging market owing to the emergence of a strong retail sector in countries such as China and India. Europe and North America are also likely to contribute significantly to the revenue of the market in the coming years.

Global High-end Paper and Board Packaging Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the chief players in the global high-end paper and board packaging market are Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Metsa Group, Mondi Group, DS Smith PLC, ITC Ltd., Packaging Corporation of America, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Iggesund Paperboard, Cascades Inc., and Amcor Ltd.

