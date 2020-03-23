Hydro-flyers Market Development History, Current Market Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2026

Hydro flyers are adventure devices that use water jet technology to propel the device to create flying condition. Rising sport adventures and increasing interests in outdoor recreational activities are expected to boost the demand in the global hydro flyers market in the forthcoming years.

Fitness Conscious Population to Boost Growth

Hydro flyers offer an array of health benefits to the riders; they include strengthening of muscles, aid in weight loss, and pilates. This sport needs rider to use core muscles of legs to maintain posture. Fitness conscious population is expected to boost the demand for hydro flyers, hence the global hydro flyers market is projected to surge in the upcoming years.

Hydro flyers to Reduce Stress

A hydro flyer is a water sport which helps in reducing the stress, it helps in clearing lungs, and hence the demand for hydro flyers is expected to increase in the upcoming years. This acts as a natural and recreational activity to relieve oneself from stress. There is a rising trend of creating this experience indoors by creating artificial hydro flyers and artificial water bodies for a cost efficient experience as outdoor water sports are expensive. Thus, the global hydro flyers market is expected to expand in the upcoming years.

The Kielder Water, situated in northern Europe is one of the largest artificial lakes created by man. Such lakes too provide hydro flying experience at a better cost. As the demand for tourism and recreational activities increase, the global market for hydro flyers too is projected to increase.

The hydro-flyers market is driven by several large international suppliers as well as small suppliers. The hydro-flyers market is driven by new innovations in product technology and improvement in product performance. Tourism industry across the world has been including water sports as a part of various activities. There are several key drivers that boost the popularity of hydro-flyers in the market. Various benefits of hydro flying add to the growth and increase the production of hydro-flyers in the market. It helps to strengthen the abdominal muscles by allowing the weight of the flyer to be evenly distributed in the front and back of the upper body. Other factors include clearing of lungs, and decrease in stress levels, thereby strengthening the immune system. High price of hydro-flyers will act as a major restraint to the market. However, increasing preference for rental of these equipment is expected to create new opportunities

The global hydro-flyers market can be segmented based on product type, applications, and region type. In terms of product type, the hydro-flyers market can be categorized into protective gear and equipment. By application, the hydro-flyer includes hypermarkets and supermarkets, sporting goods retailers, online retail and others.

Based on region, the global hydro-flyers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, increasing demand for water sports by consumers is expected to drive the hydro-flyers market. Europe is introducing initiatives to strengthen the water sports industry, introducing measures such as Facilities for the Water Sports Industry (FAWI) project which targets the improvement of water sports facilities in the industry. In Asia Pacific, investment in hydro-flyer making equipment by prominent players has boosted the growth of the hydro-flyers market. In Middle East & Africa, rapid growth in the water sports business has driven demand for hydro-flyer equipment. Moreover, demand for outdoor water sporting devices by vendors is anticipated to propel the hydro-flyers market. South America is expected to remain an attractive region of the hydro-flyers market during the forecast period.

Currently, hydro-flyers market vendors are adapting to the changing market dynamics in terms of pricing of the equipment. Leading companies in the hydro-flyers market provide a varied portfolio of better performing products and sales service. This helps them to capture a significant share of the high-end market. Leading manufacturers operating in the hydro-flyers market are FlyDive, Stratospheric Industries, DEFY Water Flight, Zapata, Jetavation, Dive Rite, Cressi, Johnson Outdoors, and Body Glove. Manufacturers tend to increase their R&D capabilities in order to diversify their product range. They are also making efforts to enhance their product quality by introduction of new designs. Players in the hydro-flyers market are anticipated to face competition due to the presence of a large number of vendors. Apart from top vendors, several local and regional vendors have started manufacturing customized, energy-efficient equipment which is available at a lower price than their international companies. This is likely to lead to the introduction of many advanced products in the hydro-flyers market during the forecast period.

